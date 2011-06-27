I got an '05 Sunfire with roughly 117000 miles on it, it's still going strong! Except the gauges... I'm not sure if it has something to do with the heat, but everything works at night and in the mornings. But everyday after school, after my car has been sitting in the sun for 8 hours, the gauges like to "stick". I don't know if this is happenign to everyone or just me. I think it's a very nice first car, it's got a nice accelation, and gass isn't too terrible on it. But my only problem with it is the Gauges. I'm not sure if it's electrical and can be fixed manually, but if anyone knows anything, please tell me.

Read more