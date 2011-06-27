  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(68)
Appraise this car

2005 Pontiac Sunfire Review

Pros & Cons

  • Low price, torquey four-cylinder engine, optional satellite radio and OnStar.
  • Overall design showing its age, low resale value, poor side-impact and front-offset crash test results.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Despite a peppy engine and a few neat options, this decade-old economy coupe is outclassed by newer competitors.

2005 Highlights

Other than revised package content, the Sunfire continues unchanged.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Pontiac Sunfire.

5(60%)
4(29%)
3(9%)
2(2%)
1(0%)
4.5
68 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 68 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Good Car, Some Faults
davyd,09/04/2011
I got an '05 Sunfire with roughly 117000 miles on it, it's still going strong! Except the gauges... I'm not sure if it has something to do with the heat, but everything works at night and in the mornings. But everyday after school, after my car has been sitting in the sun for 8 hours, the gauges like to "stick". I don't know if this is happenign to everyone or just me. I think it's a very nice first car, it's got a nice accelation, and gass isn't too terrible on it. But my only problem with it is the Gauges. I'm not sure if it's electrical and can be fixed manually, but if anyone knows anything, please tell me.
Affordable & Classie
Nancy,01/29/2006
It is great for long distance driving as well as in town driving. Very comfortable front and back seating. The SunFire handles very well under all driving weather conditions. Fuel economy is great!
05 Sunfire
chesterr,11/29/2008
It has been good solid car at a low price. Only problem I had is wiring was not installed right at factory. Engine doesn't burn oil after 73 k. Should go 200k easy. I use synthetic at least once a year
fabulous car.
caismer wisomierski,05/22/2005
i have never owned a pontiac before,this car not only looks sporty for the money, but,has the pick up i wanted in a car. i really am honest when i say this,,,i love this car, i truly am 100 percent satisfied with the pontiac sunfire,before i bought this car i have not been impressed with any of the other dealership models that are out there.thank you pontiac,i will return to pontiac in the future for another buy.
See all 68 reviews of the 2005 Pontiac Sunfire
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
23 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
140 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
23 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
140 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2005 Pontiac Sunfire features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver1 / 5
    Passenger2 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
Used 2005 Pontiac Sunfire Overview

The Used 2005 Pontiac Sunfire is offered in the following submodels: Sunfire Coupe. Available styles include 2dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5M), and Special Value 2dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5M).

