2005 Pontiac Sunfire Review
Pros & Cons
- Low price, torquey four-cylinder engine, optional satellite radio and OnStar.
- Overall design showing its age, low resale value, poor side-impact and front-offset crash test results.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$1,237 - $2,490
Used Sunfire for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Despite a peppy engine and a few neat options, this decade-old economy coupe is outclassed by newer competitors.
2005 Highlights
Other than revised package content, the Sunfire continues unchanged.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2005 Pontiac Sunfire.
Most helpful consumer reviews
davyd,09/04/2011
I got an '05 Sunfire with roughly 117000 miles on it, it's still going strong! Except the gauges... I'm not sure if it has something to do with the heat, but everything works at night and in the mornings. But everyday after school, after my car has been sitting in the sun for 8 hours, the gauges like to "stick". I don't know if this is happenign to everyone or just me. I think it's a very nice first car, it's got a nice accelation, and gass isn't too terrible on it. But my only problem with it is the Gauges. I'm not sure if it's electrical and can be fixed manually, but if anyone knows anything, please tell me.
Nancy,01/29/2006
It is great for long distance driving as well as in town driving. Very comfortable front and back seating. The SunFire handles very well under all driving weather conditions. Fuel economy is great!
chesterr,11/29/2008
It has been good solid car at a low price. Only problem I had is wiring was not installed right at factory. Engine doesn't burn oil after 73 k. Should go 200k easy. I use synthetic at least once a year
caismer wisomierski,05/22/2005
i have never owned a pontiac before,this car not only looks sporty for the money, but,has the pick up i wanted in a car. i really am honest when i say this,,,i love this car, i truly am 100 percent satisfied with the pontiac sunfire,before i bought this car i have not been impressed with any of the other dealership models that are out there.thank you pontiac,i will return to pontiac in the future for another buy.
Features & Specs
See all Used 2005 Pontiac Sunfire features & specs
MPG
23 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
140 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
23 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
140 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Sunfire
Related Used 2005 Pontiac Sunfire info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2008
- Used Kia Sportage 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2010
- Used Tesla Model S 2013
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class 2016
- Used Toyota Camry 2001
- Used BMW 5 Series 2017
- Used Hyundai Sonata 2006
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2000
- Used Chevrolet Corvette 2008
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 F-350 Super Duty
- 2020 M8 Gran Coupe
- Chevrolet Express Cargo 2019
- 2019 Vantage
- 2019 Escalade ESV
- 2020 Nissan Titan
- GMC Terrain 2019
- 2021 GMC Terrain News
- Land Rover Discovery Sport 2020
- 2019 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons