Used 2005 Pontiac Sunfire Consumer Reviews

Good Car, Some Faults davyd , 09/04/2011 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I got an '05 Sunfire with roughly 117000 miles on it, it's still going strong! Except the gauges... I'm not sure if it has something to do with the heat, but everything works at night and in the mornings. But everyday after school, after my car has been sitting in the sun for 8 hours, the gauges like to "stick". I don't know if this is happenign to everyone or just me. I think it's a very nice first car, it's got a nice accelation, and gass isn't too terrible on it. But my only problem with it is the Gauges. I'm not sure if it's electrical and can be fixed manually, but if anyone knows anything, please tell me.

Affordable & Classie Nancy , 01/29/2006 6 of 6 people found this review helpful It is great for long distance driving as well as in town driving. Very comfortable front and back seating. The SunFire handles very well under all driving weather conditions. Fuel economy is great!

05 Sunfire chesterr , 11/29/2008 4 of 4 people found this review helpful It has been good solid car at a low price. Only problem I had is wiring was not installed right at factory. Engine doesn't burn oil after 73 k. Should go 200k easy. I use synthetic at least once a year

fabulous car. caismer wisomierski , 05/22/2005 3 of 3 people found this review helpful i have never owned a pontiac before,this car not only looks sporty for the money, but,has the pick up i wanted in a car. i really am honest when i say this,,,i love this car, i truly am 100 percent satisfied with the pontiac sunfire,before i bought this car i have not been impressed with any of the other dealership models that are out there.thank you pontiac,i will return to pontiac in the future for another buy.