Used 2000 Pontiac Sunfire Sedan Consumer Reviews
Fun and Reliable
I bought this car with 198 000km on it and it now has 218 000km. This is my first car and I'm very happy with it. All I've done besides regular maintenance ( tires, brakes, spark plugs, oil and e.t.c) is replace a heater fan van vent motor and an idler pulley. Both were cheap to replace. I also find it accelerates decently for a pushrod 4 cylinder motor with the manual 5spd. When driven easy, it's not too hard to attain around 32mpg highway.
Good car
My dad bought this car for my sister. She was rear ended and then decided she didn't want the car so I took it. I'm not a fan of the styling at all. The engine is really underpowered for my liking, and I have the 4 speed auto. It's a good car though. I've had it for over a year now and all I've done was replace the tires, when we bought the car, replace the brake pads, replace the starter, replace the battery, and an oil change. Maintenance really. I've added a sound system and tinted windows and its a pretty enjoyable ride now. And being 6'2" I can say that I can fit somewhat comfortably, no longer than 2-3 hours though. I'd say as a girls first car this would be great.
Love It
I love my car and I love everything about it. I have had it for over 8 years and have never had any mechanical problems at all. It is one of the most reliable vehicles I've ever had. Even though it is a small car it handles better than a lot of 4 wheel drive trucks. I don't think I can say enough good things about it. I love the look of it and the interior. I would recommend this car to everyone.
Great Reliable little car
Bought the car in 1999, and during the almost four years I have had it, it has cost me, one battery f & R Brake jobs, 2 sets of tires, new T-stats. This car is prone to heat up when on hard pulls in hot weather. Even rund over half hot in cold weather. Have had no major problems, still gets good gas mileage, and handles great. Good in snow too. It could be a litle more comfotrable, but seems equal to many cars in it's catagorie. Keep tranny fluid up, and change the oil every 2k. I use synthetic oil and it gets better performance. I would buy another...For the price it's a winner!
one tough car
in this sunfire we hit a deer and no damage was done. After owning the car for four years i hit a three quarter ton chevy and no damage was done (but caved in the door of the chevy. backed into a half ton chevy and no damage. and the last thing is i jumped out of the car and forgot to put it in park and the car ran into the house and it did not receive any damage. we have 112,000 mile and still get 27 miles per gallon. no major problems and scheduled maintance is the only thing we have had to do to it.
Sponsored cars related to the Sunfire
Related Used 2000 Pontiac Sunfire Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner