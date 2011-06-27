Used 1998 Pontiac Sunfire Coupe Consumer Reviews
Fantastic Reliable Car
This was my first car purchase. I was barely a month over 18 in 1998 when I decided I needed to replace my aging 1977 Mustang II. I chose the 98 Pontiac Sunfire because of its sleek look and features. 12 years later I am still driving my little blue car. The 2.4 twin cam engine has plenty of pep and has never let me down, whether driving in the Mojave Desert or in Downtown San Francisco traffic. The only persistent problems I have had revolve around the cooling system. I have needed to replace the radiator fan and thermostat more times than I can remember (thankfully only a few hundred to repair), the ABS system has failed irreparably, but she has gone over 12 years and over 183,000 miles
Fun To Drive
Cannot crack windows open in the rain or I get wet. Radio volume knob is a bit annoying. Other than those 2 things though it is a great car. Shifts smooth and handles the curves very well. Strong 4 cyl. engine with just enough HP for a small car.
Best GM Car owned to date
Very impressed with reliability, gas mileage and exterior paint (red). Have only changed front brake pads, battery and tires after eight years. The car shines almost as good as new. My highway mileage at times exceeds 500 miles to a tank of gas(5 speed manual). What else can you ask for?
RECALL,RECALL,RECALL!
Car is much less relaible to the Cavalier(2 family members own and BEAT on theirs but ours that is BABIED is a rolling Recall!)...seems weird since same j body family BUTT Pontiac VERY UNRELIABLE.Many problems.... but biggest safety problem is:Dealer failed to perform recall on headlight switch before delivery. It eventually failed along with most of the 97-98's and has been broken over ONE YEAR NOW!! Problem is the manufacurer of switch (Wells) has not supplied the parts to ANYONE! This supply problem is SO bad the NHTSA actually audited/shut down Wells last month for a whole week to determine what the Heck they were(not) doing (our lawyer told us this)
Was a great car
I just sold my Sunfire in order to buy a Grand Cherokee. That little car was awesome. I had it for over 5 years and it took me all over. It always started first turn, had plenty of pep, ran on pennies, and all I ever had to do to it was change the front pads twice and the rotors once before I sold it. It had 260,000 k's on it and would of went for a lot more. The shocks needed replacing but that's a wearable part. I felt like I was selling my dog, when I sold it, only because of how reliable it was. Great cheap car.
Sponsored cars related to the Sunfire
Related Used 1998 Pontiac Sunfire Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner