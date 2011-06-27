  1. Home
Used 1998 Pontiac Sunfire Coupe Consumer Reviews

Fantastic Reliable Car

Hamhawk, 10/30/2010
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

This was my first car purchase. I was barely a month over 18 in 1998 when I decided I needed to replace my aging 1977 Mustang II. I chose the 98 Pontiac Sunfire because of its sleek look and features. 12 years later I am still driving my little blue car. The 2.4 twin cam engine has plenty of pep and has never let me down, whether driving in the Mojave Desert or in Downtown San Francisco traffic. The only persistent problems I have had revolve around the cooling system. I have needed to replace the radiator fan and thermostat more times than I can remember (thankfully only a few hundred to repair), the ABS system has failed irreparably, but she has gone over 12 years and over 183,000 miles

Fun To Drive

Bizkit, 11/08/2004
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

Cannot crack windows open in the rain or I get wet. Radio volume knob is a bit annoying. Other than those 2 things though it is a great car. Shifts smooth and handles the curves very well. Strong 4 cyl. engine with just enough HP for a small car.

Best GM Car owned to date

'Happy', 08/10/2006
3 of 4 people found this review helpful

Very impressed with reliability, gas mileage and exterior paint (red). Have only changed front brake pads, battery and tires after eight years. The car shines almost as good as new. My highway mileage at times exceeds 500 miles to a tank of gas(5 speed manual). What else can you ask for?

RECALL,RECALL,RECALL!

jNybody, 04/18/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Car is much less relaible to the Cavalier(2 family members own and BEAT on theirs but ours that is BABIED is a rolling Recall!)...seems weird since same j body family BUTT Pontiac VERY UNRELIABLE.Many problems.... but biggest safety problem is:Dealer failed to perform recall on headlight switch before delivery. It eventually failed along with most of the 97-98's and has been broken over ONE YEAR NOW!! Problem is the manufacurer of switch (Wells) has not supplied the parts to ANYONE! This supply problem is SO bad the NHTSA actually audited/shut down Wells last month for a whole week to determine what the Heck they were(not) doing (our lawyer told us this)

Was a great car

wasgood, 11/08/2008
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I just sold my Sunfire in order to buy a Grand Cherokee. That little car was awesome. I had it for over 5 years and it took me all over. It always started first turn, had plenty of pep, ran on pennies, and all I ever had to do to it was change the front pads twice and the rotors once before I sold it. It had 260,000 k's on it and would of went for a lot more. The shocks needed replacing but that's a wearable part. I felt like I was selling my dog, when I sold it, only because of how reliable it was. Great cheap car.

