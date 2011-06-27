Used 1998 Pontiac Sunfire Convertible Consumer Reviews

Love my Sunfire lina2 , 01/27/2012 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I bought my 1998 Sunfire in 2000. I have been driving it ever since. It is an awesome little car and I will be sad to replace it this year. I am only replacing it because my teenagers cannot sit facing forward due to the lack of leg room. We have not had many problems with it at all. The most extensive repair was the timing. This is an awesome car for someone on a budget. The repairs are very inexpensive (some of which with basic knowledge and a repair manual can be done by the owner). Report Abuse

Definitely, a summer vehicle! topdown , 04/09/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I love everything about the car except that the roof leaks when it rains...I took it to a dealer in Garland, Texas and they supposedly replaced the seal while under warranty, but it only worked for a couple of weeks then started to fall off again... may be the opening and closing of the top that causes the inconsist performance and the leaking. However, it is a great car with the top down- lots of fun. However, a little hard to see out the back when the top is up.

Can't seem to let it go! bugsnkitties , 04/27/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I'm one that gets tired of a car after 2 or 3 years. But with this one I can't seem to let it go. Although the roof leaks and makes it stink after the rain. I enjoy driving roof up or down in beautiful northern CA. I agree it's dificult to see out the back when the roof is up. But it's been a reliable car for me since 1998.

I Love My Car Offthewallmom , 10/08/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I love my car. I have had minimal problems and maximum fun. She handles well in rain and snow. She is zippy, gives me good gas mileage and seems to be very reliable. The only complaint I have is when it is raining outside, if you roll down the window you are going to get wet! I wish they would have had a better design so you could crack open the window(s) and not get dripped on. Oh yeah, also one other thing, there is no place to put a drink. But these aside, I love my car!