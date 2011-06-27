Used 1998 Pontiac Sunfire Consumer Reviews

Fantastic Reliable Car Hamhawk , 10/30/2010 7 of 7 people found this review helpful This was my first car purchase. I was barely a month over 18 in 1998 when I decided I needed to replace my aging 1977 Mustang II. I chose the 98 Pontiac Sunfire because of its sleek look and features. 12 years later I am still driving my little blue car. The 2.4 twin cam engine has plenty of pep and has never let me down, whether driving in the Mojave Desert or in Downtown San Francisco traffic. The only persistent problems I have had revolve around the cooling system. I have needed to replace the radiator fan and thermostat more times than I can remember (thankfully only a few hundred to repair), the ABS system has failed irreparably, but she has gone over 12 years and over 183,000 miles Report Abuse

Love my Sunfire lina2 , 01/27/2012 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I bought my 1998 Sunfire in 2000. I have been driving it ever since. It is an awesome little car and I will be sad to replace it this year. I am only replacing it because my teenagers cannot sit facing forward due to the lack of leg room. We have not had many problems with it at all. The most extensive repair was the timing. This is an awesome car for someone on a budget. The repairs are very inexpensive (some of which with basic knowledge and a repair manual can be done by the owner).

Fun To Drive Bizkit , 11/08/2004 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Cannot crack windows open in the rain or I get wet. Radio volume knob is a bit annoying. Other than those 2 things though it is a great car. Shifts smooth and handles the curves very well. Strong 4 cyl. engine with just enough HP for a small car.

Best GM Car owned to date 'Happy' , 08/10/2006 3 of 4 people found this review helpful Very impressed with reliability, gas mileage and exterior paint (red). Have only changed front brake pads, battery and tires after eight years. The car shines almost as good as new. My highway mileage at times exceeds 500 miles to a tank of gas(5 speed manual). What else can you ask for?