Used 1997 Pontiac Sunfire Sedan Consumer Reviews

3.9
12 reviews
It is a reasonable car. Not very fast

Eagles, 07/21/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Overall I think the 1997 Pontiac Sunfire has a reasonable performance. For the most part it has been reliable. The engine does not have a whole lot of pep anymore because of its 83,000 miles. But it runs okay and the exterior is in pretty good condition.

We love our "Blue Moblie"

tenkat, 07/08/2011
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

We've had this car for 13 years and she's on 188,000 miles. She's been amazingly reliable. Just now getting noisy after all the miles we've thrown her way.

it's been a long ride

almost done, 05/23/2006
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

at 180K + miles it still has the original alternator, original timing chain, replaced the battery maybe 3 times, replaced the brakes 2ce. I've taken it places that are made for 4 x 4s, yet suffered only minor brush scrapes to the paint from the tumbleweeds. This car is legend in my office for the abuse it has taken. I live far from dealerships--never had the recall items replaced. Manual transmission has decent acceleration for 4 cylinder. Perfect size for 5'3"-5'10" person, very comfortable. Handles sudden stops well--had to slam the brakes and veer one eve to avoid a burro at 80 mph, slid and stopped without spinning or rolling.

sunfires have lots of problems

ggirl, 07/26/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I bought mine two years ago and I have had many problems like alternator,battery radio, a grove was dug in my roator by my break pads, they are not made very sturdy.

not bad, not good

Joshy, 10/24/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

An OK car for the money. I have had a number of repairs lately (nearly 120K mi. now). Head gasket has gone twice, starter, alternator, fuel injector head along with regular front end parts etc. A little bit gutless and a fair bit of body roll (but what do you expect for the money)

