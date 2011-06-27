Used 1996 Pontiac Sunfire Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|no
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|26
|24
|26
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|no
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|22/33 mpg
|21/29 mpg
|22/33 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|334.4/501.6 mi.
|319.2/440.8 mi.
|334.4/501.6 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|15.2 gal.
|15.2 gal.
|15.2 gal.
|Combined MPG
|26
|24
|26
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|130 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|130 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|130 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.2 l
|2.2 l
|2.2 l
|Horsepower
|120 hp @ 5200 rpm
|120 hp @ 5200 rpm
|120 hp @ 5200 rpm
|Turning circle
|37.2 ft.
|37.2 ft.
|37.2 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|37.6 in.
|38.1 in.
|38.9 in.
|Front leg room
|42.4 in.
|42.4 in.
|42.4 in.
|Front hip room
|48.7 in.
|48.7 in.
|50.9 in.
|Front shoulder room
|54.1 in.
|54.1 in.
|54.6 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|36.6 in.
|37.6 in.
|37.2 in.
|Rear hip Room
|50.9 in.
|47.6 in.
|51.1 in.
|Rear leg room
|32.8 in.
|32.8 in.
|34.4 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|54.8 in.
|47.1 in.
|54.0 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|182.0 in.
|182.4 in.
|181.7 in.
|Curb weight
|2679 lbs.
|2835 lbs.
|2723 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|12.4 cu.ft.
|9.9 cu.ft.
|13.1 cu.ft.
|Height
|53.2 in.
|51.9 in.
|54.8 in.
|Wheel base
|104.1 in.
|104.1 in.
|104.1 in.
|Width
|67.4 in.
|68.4 in.
|67.3 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
