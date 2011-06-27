Used 1996 Pontiac Sunfire Coupe Consumer Reviews
Inexpensive Sports Car
I got this car instead of the Grand Am which had the exact same engine and tranny because it weighed less. I haven't been disapointed in it. I have the 2.4 motor that even after 120000 miles will cruise at 95 and get 28 to 29 mpg all day. I haven't "babyed" this car but have (as always) done my preventive maintanence. It still looks good and drives well. There have been some repairs to the A/C but over all it has been the sporty American-made small car I wanted when I got it.
I Love Muffie
My Sunfire will be 14 years old in June. Has 175,000 miles. I love my Muffie, a name given to her because the muffler rattles. This little noise and squeaking dashboard don't bother me. Muffie still has original exhaust and muffler! Other than brakes and tires,only things I've had to have replaced are fuel pump and AC condenser. She just started showing a little rust two years ago. This car has the best speed and pickup of any car I've ever had. I love the the stereo system. My goal is to make it to 200,000 miles. Wheel wells are getting rusty. I hope they hold up. Muffie still looks stylish for being almost 14. I don't feel like I'm driving around in an old, ugly car.
A great car
I've had my Sunfire for 6 years now. I haven't had any major problems with it and it still runs like a dream. I would recommend this car to anyone looking for a sporty, affordable compact.
Bang for the Buck
My wife and myself purchased the sunfire 4 years ago and have ahd nothing but fun driving ever since, just regular maintenence, and regular washes, keeps it running and looking great,
small cost big fun
This car has a solid 2.4 liter which has more horspower and TONS more torque than all the rest in this price/size range. After market is heating up with release of 2.4 Supercharger jit from GM.
