Used 1996 Pontiac Sunfire Consumer Reviews

More about the 1996 Sunfire
38 reviews
1996 Sunfire Droptop,still a fun car

PaulCollen, 03/29/2003
3 of 4 people found this review helpful

The 1996 Sunfire SE Convertible equipped with the 150hp and 5spd is such an underappreciated sports/economy convertible. It performs well in summer and handles the New England winters. The power top stays true and fit. The engine still gives great performance for a 4 cyl/150 hp. The gas mileage remains good at about 22/29. I wanted a car that was fun, good styling, convertible. My wife said it needs 5 real seats. This one more than fit the bill of fare. The trunk space is also quite generous. There are many other cars manufactured with stylish appeal. Some better. But for the dollars and sense of this rag top it was just right for me.

96 sunfire died a few times still running

shawn beauman, 09/27/2010
6 of 11 people found this review helpful

i bought this car a month ago from my uncle he works on cars all the time he is not a mechanic but he is just as good as one. anyways the 1st day i got this car it died on me it would not start but the lights and the radio still worked (weird) and it had plenty of gas (half a tank) in it so i took it to cole muffler and they charged me about $400 just for a new starter and a new battery i got ripped off don't go to cole muffler they are (expensive) i only paid $850 for the car itself but i had to pay! $400 to get it running again and a week later it died on me again but after having it towed to cole muffler (again) it started without having any repairs done on it it has been over 2 weeks now

Saved my daughter's life

lisa hayes, 06/24/2003
2 of 3 people found this review helpful

We purchased this car for our daughter. Little did we know it would save her life. She was hit "head-on" by a drunk driver. The driver of the other car was in a Nissan Sentra and was killed in the crash. My daughter received only minor injuries. The investigating officer told us the car save her life because the front end of the car "dropped" which allowed the car to bow upward instead of into the driver/passenger area. Also, both airbags deployed and her seatbelts worked just as they should. We are planning to replace the car with another one just like it. My daughter says she won't drive anything else!

Inexpensive Sports Car

Deimos, 06/20/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I got this car instead of the Grand Am which had the exact same engine and tranny because it weighed less. I haven't been disapointed in it. I have the 2.4 motor that even after 120000 miles will cruise at 95 and get 28 to 29 mpg all day. I haven't "babyed" this car but have (as always) done my preventive maintanence. It still looks good and drives well. There have been some repairs to the A/C but over all it has been the sporty American-made small car I wanted when I got it.

I Love Muffie

peanut, 03/07/2010
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

My Sunfire will be 14 years old in June. Has 175,000 miles. I love my Muffie, a name given to her because the muffler rattles. This little noise and squeaking dashboard don't bother me. Muffie still has original exhaust and muffler! Other than brakes and tires,only things I've had to have replaced are fuel pump and AC condenser. She just started showing a little rust two years ago. This car has the best speed and pickup of any car I've ever had. I love the the stereo system. My goal is to make it to 200,000 miles. Wheel wells are getting rusty. I hope they hold up. Muffie still looks stylish for being almost 14. I don't feel like I'm driving around in an old, ugly car.

