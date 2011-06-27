Used 1995 Pontiac Sunfire Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 1995 Sunfire
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission3-speed automatic5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPGno2325
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.288.8/440.8 mi.319.2/501.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.2 gal.15.2 gal.15.2 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)no19/29 mpg21/33 mpg
Combined MPGno2325
Engine
Torque130 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm145 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm130 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l2.3 l2.2 l
Horsepower120 hp @ 5200 rpm150 hp @ 6000 rpm120 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle37.2 ft.37.2 ft.37.2 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.8 in.37.6 in.37.6 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.42.4 in.42.4 in.
Front hip room48.7 in.48.7 in.48.7 in.
Front shoulder room53.0 in.54.1 in.54.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.5 in.36.6 in.36.6 in.
Rear hip Room38.5 in.50.9 in.50.9 in.
Rear leg room32.7 in.32.0 in.32.0 in.
Rear shoulder room47.1 in.54.0 in.54.0 in.
Measurements
Height51.9 in.53.2 in.53.2 in.
Wheel base104.1 in.104.1 in.104.1 in.
Length182.4 in.181.9 in.181.9 in.
Width68.4 in.67.4 in.67.4 in.
Curb weight2835 lbs.2829 lbs.2679 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in placeno12.4 cu.ft.12.4 cu.ft.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Red Orange Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Raspberry Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Black
  • Brilliant Blue Metallic
  • Brilliant Blue Metallic
  • Dark Purple Metallic
  • Red Orange Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Bright White
  • Black
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Brilliant Blue Metallic
  • Red Orange Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Raspberry Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Dark Purple Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Black
