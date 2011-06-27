Used 1993 Pontiac Sunbird Convertible Consumer Reviews

I've had this car since I was 16 and am now about to turn 25. It's great during the summers and okay during the winters. 3.1 L V6 engine still runs great with 180,000 miles, as does transmission (knock on wood). As with all conv. tops, have had to replace this one twice due to rips in seams, but I also constantly take it up and down during the summer. This has really been a great car and would be a great car for any kid who doesn't have the money, but loves to drive with the top down.

littletantrim , 07/20/2009

When I got my car everything worked great. Now I have had to replace a few things like the battery and the thermostat. When I got it the top didn't show any signs of damage but after a year back by the back window the roof started to crack and rip. Above the back window also started sagging and coming apart. The AC was never really cool, but the heat is very nice. One of the windows also doesn't work and some of the plastic molding on the outside of the car has started to pull away from the door. The plastic pieces inside of the car are not really that great. The dash right above the clock also looks like it might start pulling away. Its a nice car if you are a smaller person.