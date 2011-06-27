Used 1991 Pontiac Sunbird Sedan Consumer Reviews
It just keeps puttering along
I love this car. It has lasted for the past eighteen years and it has no problems what so ever. it performs well in all weather and I love the color. I hope that it can last another 20.
Worst Car that I have ever driven
I bought it at a police auction for $500, but was a huge mistake. I had to tear apart the engine and replace the crankshaft, a piston, bearings and head gasket. A year later the car started smoking and I had to get new valve seals. A couple of months later the oil light kept coming on and I had to bring it into a shop to find the problem. The oil sensor was bad and the part was $10, but the labor was over $200. Two months ago when I came home for the summer, the engine started making a high pitched scraping sound. I had to replace the timing belt tensioner and there was no more noise.
It Won't Die
I purchased this sunbird with 154,000 miles and it still runs extremely strong with 164,000. I don't take it easy either. Everytime drive freeway over 90 passing everyone and has great pick-up! Regular maintence throughout cars life is the culprit for performance. Great look to car, real sporty in appearance. Only complaint is that I'm having brake problems, but very understandable for age. Only dissapoint is that I never got as my first car.
