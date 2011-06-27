Used 1991 Pontiac Sunbird Sedan Consumer Reviews

It just keeps puttering along Little Blue , 02/24/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I love this car. It has lasted for the past eighteen years and it has no problems what so ever. it performs well in all weather and I love the color. I hope that it can last another 20. Report Abuse

Worst Car that I have ever driven justlend , 07/27/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought it at a police auction for $500, but was a huge mistake. I had to tear apart the engine and replace the crankshaft, a piston, bearings and head gasket. A year later the car started smoking and I had to get new valve seals. A couple of months later the oil light kept coming on and I had to bring it into a shop to find the problem. The oil sensor was bad and the part was $10, but the labor was over $200. Two months ago when I came home for the summer, the engine started making a high pitched scraping sound. I had to replace the timing belt tensioner and there was no more noise.