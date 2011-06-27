  1. Home
Used 1990 Pontiac Sunbird Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 1990 Sunbird
3.7
3 reviews
Best Car I Ever Owned

tom164, 05/02/2008
I finally retired my old Sunbird at 237,000 miles. I really appreciated how good a car it was when I tried to replace it and couldn't. There is simply nothing comparable out there. Pontiac directed me to Chevy who tried to sell me a Cobalt. Real piece of junk in comparison. It is 1000 pounds heavier, has a bigger engine (not necessary) and doesn't ride as well. Fuel economy is advertised much less. (I got over 36 MPG on my Sunbird (5- speed) until about 3 years ago; I'm sure my compression was bad at the end.) Finally bought a Hyundai Elantra, but it doesn't ride as well, has a smaller trunk, and takes up more space in my crowded garage.

Money Pit

Arson, 05/30/2002
I bought this car back in Sept 01'. I have had nothing but problems. Within 2 weeks of owning the car, i needed to have the head gasket replaced, the alternator replaced, transmission, gas tank, fuel lines and many other parts. This car was the biggest waste of money because i ended up paying more money to fix it than the car was worth.

reliable

Sumcdn, 07/30/2002
i've had this car for several years and it has always treated me well, despite -30C winters and high mileage trips.treat her well and she'll be there!

