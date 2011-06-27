Used 2008 Pontiac Solstice Convertible Consumer Reviews
Great Sports Car
After selling my convertible Corvette two years ago I started looking for something to take its place. I found a 2008 Solstice that is white with a black top just like the Corvette was. The Solstice is actually more fun to own and drive. It's sporty, quick and just a fun little car to own. The Solstice has awesome lines and performs like sports cars three times its price.
feel like a kid again
Bought this car , a week ago and WOW!!!! I have had my fair share of great fun machines over the years , just to mention a few , 65 GTO convertable , a triumpth gt6, 69 firbird transam,a grifith (289 hi po with webbers etc it was a rocket ship)etc then I went into my big 4 wheel drive phase lol, the last of which was an avalanche 3/4 ton with 8.1 motor, so I have had experance with many hipo machine , but have never had any more fun than this car has given me . it is the scca model 2.4 5 m I bought it for a resonable cost and it only had 7,000 miles on it and gm certified car it is absolutly flawless . The fun I have already had is great ,top is not a big deal to put up or down
Perfect for a weekend for 2
My wife and I where looking for a little 'mid-life crisis' fun - we are both in our early 50's. I had previously owned a 1974 Fiat Spider in my youth, so we looked at used re-conditioned Spiders - while from a nostalgia stand point it seemed fun, it wasn't practical - too many modern bells and whistles missing. We came across the Solstice on at a used sports car dealer with a good reputation - in really well kept shape and low mileage for a 2008 (30k) and attractive price. Very happy with it - we didn't need top end performance , but it is sporty, turns heads and a fun weekend play 'toy'. Stowage for gear isn't the greatest, but we can get what we need in it for an extended weekend get-away - a small duffle bag, camera and a couple of lens. Well worth the price we paid, decent gas mileage and alot of fun.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Great car with some small irritations
I've had a base model for over 2 years now. I'm very happy with the performance, handling, and gas mileage. The car is beautiful and I've got some great and interesting compliments on it. It is great fun and I love it, but there are some bad points. As several others have said, the interior design is lacking. No storage space, bad cup holders, the temperature control is one of the worst I've seen (should have been more like my 2000 Firebird). I don't know why people complain about reliability. I have over 60,000 miles already (fun to drive, daily driver)and have had little to no problems. Too bad Pontiac folded, GM needs to keep producing these some how.
First Car
I received this as my first car when I first started driving, and I can honestly say it's been the best car I have ever driven. For 15k, you get an engine that feels just as powerful as a 911. It has very sexy angles that perfect it. Go pontiac!
Sponsored cars related to the Solstice
Related Used 2008 Pontiac Solstice Convertible info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner