Used 2008 Pontiac Solstice Convertible Consumer Reviews

Great Sports Car pilot601 , 02/21/2015 2dr Convertible (2.4L 4cyl 5M) 16 of 16 people found this review helpful After selling my convertible Corvette two years ago I started looking for something to take its place. I found a 2008 Solstice that is white with a black top just like the Corvette was. The Solstice is actually more fun to own and drive. It's sporty, quick and just a fun little car to own. The Solstice has awesome lines and performs like sports cars three times its price. Report Abuse

feel like a kid again bill45005 , 05/28/2013 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Bought this car , a week ago and WOW!!!! I have had my fair share of great fun machines over the years , just to mention a few , 65 GTO convertable , a triumpth gt6, 69 firbird transam,a grifith (289 hi po with webbers etc it was a rocket ship)etc then I went into my big 4 wheel drive phase lol, the last of which was an avalanche 3/4 ton with 8.1 motor, so I have had experance with many hipo machine , but have never had any more fun than this car has given me . it is the scca model 2.4 5 m I bought it for a resonable cost and it only had 7,000 miles on it and gm certified car it is absolutly flawless . The fun I have already had is great ,top is not a big deal to put up or down Report Abuse

Perfect for a weekend for 2 Carl , 07/13/2015 2dr Convertible (2.4L 4cyl 5M) 17 of 20 people found this review helpful My wife and I where looking for a little 'mid-life crisis' fun - we are both in our early 50's. I had previously owned a 1974 Fiat Spider in my youth, so we looked at used re-conditioned Spiders - while from a nostalgia stand point it seemed fun, it wasn't practical - too many modern bells and whistles missing. We came across the Solstice on at a used sports car dealer with a good reputation - in really well kept shape and low mileage for a 2008 (30k) and attractive price. Very happy with it - we didn't need top end performance , but it is sporty, turns heads and a fun weekend play 'toy'. Stowage for gear isn't the greatest, but we can get what we need in it for an extended weekend get-away - a small duffle bag, camera and a couple of lens. Well worth the price we paid, decent gas mileage and alot of fun. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great car with some small irritations G. Kline , 06/25/2010 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I've had a base model for over 2 years now. I'm very happy with the performance, handling, and gas mileage. The car is beautiful and I've got some great and interesting compliments on it. It is great fun and I love it, but there are some bad points. As several others have said, the interior design is lacking. No storage space, bad cup holders, the temperature control is one of the worst I've seen (should have been more like my 2000 Firebird). I don't know why people complain about reliability. I have over 60,000 miles already (fun to drive, daily driver)and have had little to no problems. Too bad Pontiac folded, GM needs to keep producing these some how. Report Abuse