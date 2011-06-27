Used 1999 Pontiac Montana Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG181818
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg16/23 mpg16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)400.0/575.0 mi.400.0/575.0 mi.400.0/575.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.0 gal.25.0 gal.25.0 gal.
Combined MPG181818
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque210 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm210 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm210 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.4 l3.4 l3.4 l
Horsepower185 hp @ 5200 rpm185 hp @ 5200 rpm185 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle39.7 ft.39.7 ft.39.7 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandardStandardStandard
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.39.9 in.39.9 in.
Front leg room39.9 in.39.9 in.39.9 in.
Front shoulder room59.8 in.59.8 in.59.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.3 in.39.3 in.39.3 in.
Rear leg room39.3 in.39.0 in.39.3 in.
Rear shoulder room61.9 in.61.9 in.61.9 in.
Measurements
Length187.3 in.201.3 in.187.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.3500 lbs.3500 lbs.
Curb weight3942 lbs.3942 lbs.3780 lbs.
Gross weight5357 lbs.5357 lbs.5357 lbs.
Height67.4 in.68.1 in.67.4 in.
Maximum payload1415.0 lbs.1845.0 lbs.1577.0 lbs.
Wheel base112.0 in.120.0 in.112.0 in.
Width72.7 in.72.7 in.72.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Arctic White
  • Redfire Metallic
  • Silvermist Metallic
  • Medium Red
  • Light Taupe Metallic
  • Smoky Caramel Metallic
  • Dark Teal Metallic
  • International Blue Metallic
  • Fernmist Metallic
  • Blue-Black Metallic
  • Redfire Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Taupe
  • Dark Pewter
