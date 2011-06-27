Used 1990 Pontiac Le Mans Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|4-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|25
|28
|30
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|4-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|22/29 mpg
|25/34 mpg
|27/36 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|290.4/382.8 mi.
|330.0/448.8 mi.
|356.4/475.2 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|13.2 gal.
|13.2 gal.
|13.2 gal.
|Combined MPG
|25
|28
|30
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|118 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
|90 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
|90 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.0 l
|1.6 l
|1.6 l
|Horsepower
|96 hp @ 4800 rpm
|74 hp @ 5600 rpm
|74 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Turning circle
|32.8 ft.
|32.8 ft.
|32.8 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|38.8 in.
|38.8 in.
|38.8 in.
|Front leg room
|42.0 in.
|42.0 in.
|42.0 in.
|Front hip room
|53.7 in.
|53.7 in.
|53.7 in.
|Front shoulder room
|53.5 in.
|53.5 in.
|53.5 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|38.0 in.
|38.0 in.
|38.0 in.
|Rear hip Room
|51.8 in.
|51.8 in.
|53.7 in.
|Rear leg room
|32.8 in.
|32.8 in.
|32.8 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|53.4 in.
|53.4 in.
|53.4 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|163.7 in.
|163.7 in.
|172.4 in.
|Curb weight
|2302 lbs.
|2136 lbs.
|2235 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|18.8 cu.ft.
|18.8 cu.ft.
|18.4 cu.ft.
|Height
|53.5 in.
|53.5 in.
|53.7 in.
|Wheel base
|99.2 in.
|99.2 in.
|99.2 in.
|Width
|65.5 in.
|65.5 in.
|65.7 in.
Related Used 1990 Pontiac Le Mans info
Shop used vehicles in your area
Popular new car reviews and ratings
Vehicle rankings by type
Other models to consider
Research Similar Vehicles