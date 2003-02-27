Used 1990 Pontiac Le Mans for Sale Near Me

i love the little bean
Meril,02/27/2003
i really really like this car. it has been a great school car for my daughter. her life has been saved several times because of the way the lemans is built. I feel that a newer version of lemans should be in the future!
