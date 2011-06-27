1990 Pontiac Le Mans Review
Edmunds' Expert Review
1990 Highlights
SE sedan dropped from lineup. Motorized seatbelts appear. GSE gets quicker steering. Cars with 1.6-liter engine get better brakes. Suspensions retuned for better performance and quieter ride.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1990 Pontiac Le Mans.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Meril,02/27/2003
i really really like this car. it has been a great school car for my daughter. her life has been saved several times because of the way the lemans is built. I feel that a newer version of lemans should be in the future!
Features & Specs
See all Used 1990 Pontiac Le Mans features & specs
MPG
22 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
96 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
25 city / 34 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed manual
Gas
74 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
27 city / 36 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
74 hp @ 5600 rpm
