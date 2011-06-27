2005 Pontiac GTO Review
Pros & Cons
- Powerful V8, rear-wheel drive, tight build quality, loaded with standard features.
- Forgettable styling, handling should be a bit sharper, no sunroof or navigation system available.
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
Old-school GTO fans may not like the Euro-style looks of the modern-day incarnation, but there's no denying that under its skin beats the heart of a true muscle car.
Vehicle overview
The GTO legend started back in 1964, when Pontiac offered Tempest/Le Mans buyers a GTO option package. That performance-enhancing option proved so popular that the GTO became its own model and is often credited as the first true "muscle car." Although some purists would say the "real" GTO died in 1973, the GTO name lasted until 1974 when the car was based on the Pontiac Ventura, itself a thinly disguised Chevy Nova. With only 200 horsepower and distinct Nova looks, it's easy to see why many do not consider the '74 to be a true GTO. As the performance dwindled, so did the popularity of the GTO and sales swiftly declined. The introduction of the more realistic "net" horsepower rating in the early '70s couldn't have helped, as it was surely difficult for local dealers to explain why a '71 GTO with a 400-cubic-inch V8 produced only 255 hp. By 1972, some of the GTO's former glory was restored, but the dark cloud of emissions control and government-mandated bumpers loomed large, and the once-proud Pontiac became nothing more than just another GM clone. Miraculously, GM has resisted the urge to slap the GTO badge on anything since 1974. It seems all the more curious given how fast and loose Chevrolet plays with its once-coveted "SS" moniker. We can't help but wonder how close the first Grand Prix GTP came to being labeled a GTO, but thankfully those in charge at Pontiac realized that "GTO" shouldn't be within a mile of a front-wheel-drive V6 automobile -- V8s only, please. GM was able to deliver on that promise thanks to a little help from its Holden division in Australia. The Holden Monaro CV8 is the basis for the modern-day GTO, and like GTOs of the past, the new version is a 2+2 coupe. The Holden received styling revisions to make it look more like a Pontiac. The resulting twin grille and a slightly familiar rear-end treatment say "Pontiac" even from 20 yards away. Initially, the GTO was powered by GM's LS1 V8 making 350 hp. For 2005, Pontiac slid the LS2 6.0-liter V8 under the hood, good for 400 hp. Blasting from zero to 60 in less than 5.5 seconds and blitzing the quarter-mile in under 14 ticks means a 2005 Pontiac GTO will simply embarrass nearly any old Goat you could name. A four-speed automatic transmission is standard, and all GTOs come with four-wheel antilock disc brakes, as well as a limited-slip rear end and traction control. An optional six-speed manual transmission only adds to the fun, and with a fully independent, performance-tuned suspension and 17-inch wheels wrapped in performance tires, the car is able to hold its own in the corners while still delivering a relatively supple ride.
2005 Pontiac GTO models
The 2005 Pontiac GTO is offered as a 2+2 sport coupe in one generously appointed trim level. The standard features list includes full leather trim (seats, steering wheel, shift handle); a premium Blaupunkt audio system with an in-dash six-disc CD changer; keyless entry; eight-way power-adjustable front seats; a trip computer; power windows, locks and mirrors; air conditioning; cruise control; and 17-inch aluminum wheels. Aside from choosing a transmission, there are no additional options.
2005 Highlights
Performance & mpg
There is only one engine available on the 2005 Pontiac GTO -- a 6.0-liter V8 rated at 400 horsepower and 395 pound-feet of torque. The standard transmission is a four-speed overdrive automatic, but a six-speed, close-ratio manual transmission is available as an option. Regardless of which transmission is selected, all GTOs come with a limited-slip differential and electronic traction control.
Safety
All GTOs come standard with four-wheel antilock disc brakes, electronic traction control, multistage front airbags and an emergency mode that shuts down the vehicle's systems and unlocks the doors in the event of an airbag deployment. Side airbags are not available, nor is stability control. The GTO has not been crash tested.
Driving
On the street, the 2005 Pontiac GTO has a luxury carlike ride quality, and when pushed a bit, it seems to handle predictably and respectably, despite a fair amount of body roll. But when driven more aggressively, the car feels heavy and the steering a little slow and numb. Blazing engine performance and powerful brakes, however, showcase true muscle car roots.
Interior
Unlike the original GTO, this modern-day version is no stripper. Comfortable leather-trimmed seats; a 200-watt, 10-speaker sound system; and a comprehensive trip computer all come standard. The overall design is straightforward with large analog gauges and an easy-to-use climate control system. Access to the rear seats is tight as you might expect, but they are quite comfy once you're seated.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2005 Pontiac GTO.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Sponsored cars related to the GTO
Related Used 2005 Pontiac GTO info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford C-Max Hybrid
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2006
- Used Chevrolet Cruze 2014
- Used Ram 2500 2016
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2009
- Used Acura TL 2007
- Used Chrysler 300 2014
- Used Lexus IS 300 2017
- Used BMW 7 Series 2017
- Used Cadillac XT5 2017
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Titan XD
- 2020 Challenger
- Acura ILX 2019
- Audi A4 2019
- 2019 Ford Taurus
- Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2019
- 2021 Porsche Cayenne News
- 2019 86
- 2021 Toyota 86 News
- BMW X3 M 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons