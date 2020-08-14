Used 2006 Pontiac GTO for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 140,930 miles2 Accidents, 5 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$8,992
AutoNation Chevrolet Amarillo - Amarillo / Texas
Leather Seats Wheels; 18" X 8" (45.7 Cm X 20.3 Cm); 5-Spoke Aluminum; Painted Rear Spoiler Black Leather Seating Customer Dialogue Network Engine; 6.0L V8 Sfi Aluminum Seats; Front And Rear Sport Bucket; Leather Solid Paint Tires; P235/40Zr18-Blr; Performance Transmission; 4-Speed Automatic; Electronically Controlled With Overdrive This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for your interest in one of AutoNation Chevrolet's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2006 Pontiac GTO with 140,930mi. This Pontiac includes: ENGINE, 6.0L V8 SFI ALUMINUM 8 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. In addition to being well-cared for, this Pontiac GTO has very low mileage making it a rare find. This vehicle won't last long, take it home today. For more information or to set up a test drive please call Tim. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Pontiac GTO with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Trip Computer.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 6G2VX12UX6L544625
Stock: 6L544625
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 2,978 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$30,995
Carmel Motors - Indianapolis / Indiana
**PRICES DO NOT INCLUDE TAX, TITLE, AND DOCUMENTATION FEE OF $199**We are open and ready to serve you! Shop safely and conveniently from the comfort of your home! Free local delivery is now available!We Offer the Best Automotive Finance and Loans for Good and Bad Credit "GUARANTEED APPROVAL".Clean CARFAX. LEATHER SEATS*, Aluminum Wheels*, Memory Package*, Sport Package*, Premium Sound Package*, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Black Leather Seat Trim, Illuminated entry, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Phantom Black Metallic 2006 Pontiac GTO LS2 RWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 6.0L V8 SFI AluminumOdometer is 68372 miles below market average!Let Carmel Motors show you how easy it is to buy a quality used car in Carmel. We can arrange shipping to anywhere in the country at our discounted rates. We believe fair prices, superior service, and treating customers right leads to satisfied repeat buyers. SERVING ALL SURROUNDING CITIES OF CARMEL, FISHERS, WESTFIELD, MCCORDSVILLE, FORTVILLE, NEW PALESTINE, NEW CASTLE, GREENFIELD, GREENWOOD, MUNCIE, YORKTOWN, MARION, GAS CITY, SPENCER, CICERO, KOKOMO, LAFAYETTE, COLUMBUS, NASHVILLE, BROWNSBURG, AVON, BLOOMINGTON, MARTINSVILLE, BEDFORD, JASPER, WASHINGTON, EVANSVILLE, VINCENNES, GARY, CROWN POINTE, SHELBYVILLE, MERRILLVILLE, CRAWFORDSVILLE, WEST LAFAYETTE, FT WAYNE, SOUTH BEND, ELKHART, HAMMOND, RICHMOND, CINCINNATI, LOUISVILLE, CHICAGO, NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, EDINBURGH, TERRE HAUTE, SHERATON, MONTICELLO.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Pontiac GTO with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 6G2VX12U06L551177
Stock: SR-G19177
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 16,977 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$25,495
Auto Mall of Springfield - Springfield / Illinois
Auto Mall of Springfield presents you with this 2006 Pontiac GTO 6.0L V8. 2 owner GTO with a clean car-fax!This vehicle is in PRISTINE condition. Previous owner owned it for 7 years! ONLY 16,000 MILES. This vehicle is loaded with options including leather seats, premium alloy wheels, 6 cd changer, am/fm radio, cruise control, tinted windows, spoiler, and more. Stop by today or give us a call at 217-753-0037 if you have any questions or would like to schedule a test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Pontiac GTO with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 6G2VX12U86L830473
Stock: 21205
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 19,813 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$29,900
GR Auto Gallery of Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids / Michigan
GR Auto Gallery is pleased to offer this 2006 Pontiac GTO for your consideration. This awesome modern American muscle car is powered by a 6.0L LS2 V8 which sends all 400 horsepower directly to the rear wheels through the desirable 6-speed manual transmission. This car has been meticulously maintained with it receiving a new radiator and clutch within the past year. Furthermore, there is documentation of it receiving all fluid flushes on a regular basis. This example is a unique combination of Brazen Orange Metallic with the optional 18-inch alloy wheels. New Pirelli P-Zero tires were installed in 2018 and still have plenty of tread life left. The vehicle remains entirely stock with the exception of an aftermarket Volant cold air intake and Pedders front suspension kit. Inside the vehicle, one will find a black leather interior that is in great condition and packed full of options. The steering wheel and the center console features silver accent pieces along with the console-mounted shifter. Orange gauges add a pop of color to the interior further making this an awesome place to be. This GTO comes with air conditioning, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, a factory Blaupunkt radio, steering wheel radio controls, and cruise control. Needless to say, this vehicle doesn’t just have the performance credentials, it also has the features to match. The GTO has name recognition, unlike many other cars that were produced in the modern era. This model is a throwback to the days where the Pontiac GTO was a dominant muscle car. For the GTO revival, General Motors went to their Australian subsidiary, Holden, and took their Morano model to bring it to the states. Needless to say the 6.0L V8 packs a serious punch and when paired with the manual transmission makes for one of the most fun driving experiences out there. Now is your chance to take home a modern revival of one of the greatest cars to ever be produced. Please call or email with any questions or for additional information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Pontiac GTO with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 6G2VX12U56L553488
Stock: P4426 G
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 9,954 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$24,974
Frankman Motor Company - Sioux Falls / South Dakota
Includes a CARFAX buyback guarantee.. As much as it alters the road, this wonderful Performance Vehicle transforms its driver... Right car! Right price! This Coupe has less than 10k miles!! Just Arrived!! Safety equipment includes: ABS, Traction control, Passenger Airbag, Front fog/driving lights, Dusk sensing headlights...Other features include: Leather seats, Power locks, Power windows, Air conditioning, Cruise control...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Pontiac GTO with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 6G2VX12U06L504330
Stock: 504330
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 42,965 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$19,886$792 Below Market
Lynch Chevrolet of Kenosha - Kenosha / Wisconsin
** Clean Carfax **, **Cruise Control**, **Keyless Entry**, **Power Locks**, **Power Windows**, **Steering Wheel Controls**, **CD Player**.Odometer is 9799 miles below market average! 2006 Pontiac GTO Brazen Orange MetallicLOADED WITH OPTIONS -At Lynch Chevrolet of Kenosha we believe in "MARKET VALUE PRICING" all vehicles in our inventory. We use real-time Internet price comparisons to constantly adjust prices to provide ALL BUYERS The BEST PRICE possible. We do not mark them up, to mark them down! We utilize state-of-the-art technology to constantly monitor pricing trends in order to offer our shoppers the best competitive pricing and value. Our entire team is committed to helping you buy a car the way we would want to buy a car! We sell and service all makes and models of Pre-owned / Used Vehicles Used Cars, Used Trucks, Used Sport Utility, 10K under used cars, Ford, Chevrolet/Chevy, Honda, Toyota, Porsche, Land Rover, Jaguar, INFINITI, Audi, Nissan, Mazda, Hyundai, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram, SRT, Mitsubishi, Lexus, Kia, Volkswagen, Mini, BMW, Mercedes, Fiat, Volvo, GMC, Cadillac, Lincoln as well as other brands. Proudly serving these areas of Wisconsin & Illinois & surrounding communities, Lake County, Kenosha County, Pleasant Prairie, Racine, Oak Creek, Milwaukee, Mount Pleasant, Sturtevant, Bristol, Kenosha, Waukegan, Antioch, Gurnee, Hales Corners, Grayslake, Libertyville, Zion, Winthrop Harbor, Salem, Paddock Lake, Somers, Wadsworth, Lake Villa, Caledonia, Union Grove, and even Brighton. Contact dealer for most current information. Pricing and availability may change without notice.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Pontiac GTO with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 6G2VX12U86L509095
Stock: KP3534
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-24-2020
- 40,798 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$25,488
Audi North Austin - Austin / Texas
Leather Seat Trim. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. - Austin's first & best Audi dealership with the largest inventory & lowest prices on New & Used Audi vehicles. Call Internet Sales for the BEST PRICE on any vehicle 8 4 4 - 4 7 4 - 6 0 7 6 or visit us at AudiNorthAustin dot com. - - Pricing and vehicle details are provided by a third party polling service. Any mistake is neither the responsibility of Audi North Austin nor our site provider. All reasonable efforts are made to ensure our pricing is current and updated on a regular basis. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Pontiac GTO with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 6G2VX12U56L838398
Stock: A15027A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 7,313 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$29,997
Cosmo Motors - Hickory / North Carolina
2006 PONTIAC GTO SUPER LOW 7K MILES!! ONLY TWO SUPER METICULOUS OWNER!! 6-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION!! VIRTUALLY NEW!! SHOWROOM QUALITY!! FINISHED IN THE SHOW-STOPPING SPICE RED METALLIC EXTERIOR PAINT OVER NEAR PERFECT BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR!! COMPLETELY SMOKE-FREE!! GORGEOUS CURB FREE FACTORY 18 WHEELS WRAPPED IN CONTINENTAL TIRES!! AMAZING SOUNDING BLAUPUNKT AUDIO SYSTEM!! POWER WINDOWS!! POWER SEATS!! LEATHER WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL WITH CONTROLS!! AM/FM RADIO!! CD PLAYER!! CRUISE CONTROL!! KEYLESS ENTRY!! AND SO MUCH MORE!! WAY TOO MUCH TO LIST!! UNDER THE HOOD LIES THE INCREDIBLE 6.0L V8 ENGINE, LINKED TO A SMOOTH SHIFTING 6-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION!! REAR WHEEL DRIVE!! FACTORY OPTIONS ($33K MSRP): 6-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION $695 BLACK LEATHER SEATING 18X8 5 SPOKE ALUMINUM WHEELS $495 BEST FOOT FORWARD RIGHT FROM THE START, OUR NO-HAGGLE PRICING POLICY IS OUR WAY OF OFFERING CUSTOMERS THE BEST PRICE POSSIBLE ON YOUR NEXT THOROUGHLY INSPECTED, RECONDITIONED, HIGH-QUALITY PRE-OWNED VEHICLE!! WITH A DOCUMENTATION FEE OF 659.50, YOU WILL NOT FIND ANY SURPRISES WHEN SHOPPING WITH COSMO MOTORS!! NO SMOKE AND MIRRORS, NO HIDDEN FEES, NO UNOBTAINABLE REBATES, AND NO GAMES!! THIS BEAUTY WILL NOT LAST LONG AT ALL IN OUR INVENTORY, SO GIVE US A CALL TODAY BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE!! DO NOT MISS OUT ON YOUR OPPORTUNITY TO COME BY AND CHECK THIS ONE OUT FOR YOURSELF!! ONLY AT COSMO MOTORS!! CARFAX CERTIFIED - TWO OWNERS 6.0L V8 F DOHC 24V - REAR WHEEL DRIVE SPICE RED METALLIC EXTERIOR PAINT - FACTORY 18 ALUMINUM WHEELS - CONTINENTAL TIRES BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR - ICE COLD A/C - AM/FM RADIO - CD PLAYER - LEATHER WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL WITH CONTROLS - BLAUPUNKT AUDIO SYSTEM - POWER WINDOWS - AND MUCH MORE NEVER SMOKED IN THOROUGH 126 POINT INSPECTION AND FULLY DETAILED WE HAVE PASSION FOR WHAT WE DO ALL OF OUR VEHICLES GO THROUGH A THOROUGH 126 POINT INSPECTION AND ARE FREE AND CLEAR OF ANY KNOWN ISSUES. EMPLOYING NONE OTHER THAN THE MOST KNOWLEDGEABLE AND CERTIFIED TECHNICIANS IN THE INDUSTRY, HAVING THE PROPER TOOLS AND MOST MANUFACTURERS SCAN TOOLS, TRUST THAT YOUR VEHICLE HAS BEEN THOROUGHLY INSPECTED AND IS READY TO HIT THE OPEN ROAD. UPON COMPLETION OF SERVICE, OUR PROFESSIONALLY TRAINED STAFF RECONDITION THE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR OF EVERY VEHICLE TO A NEAR NEW FINISH. EACH AUTOMOBILE GOES THROUGH AN EXTENSIVE 6 HOUR MINIMUM PROCESS USING ONLY THE FINEST MATERIAL AND PRODUCTS THE INDUSTRY OFFERS. THIS PROCESS INCLUDES PAINT CORRECTION, CUT, POLISH, WAXING, INTERIOR EXTRACTION OF ANY BLEMISHES, RESTORATION, AND CLEANING. AS THE VEHICLES MEET OUR HIGH COSMO MOTORS STANDARD, ONLY THEN ARE WE COMFORTABLE HAVING BRINGING THEM INTO OUR 20,000 SQFT SHOWROOM. PLACING THE AUTOMOBILE INTO OUR STATE OF THE ART PHOTOBOOTH, OUR PHOTOGRAPHER THEN PROCEEDS TO TAKE VERY DETAILED PICTURES AND THEN LIST THE VEHICLES ONLINE FOR SALE. INFLATING PRICES ON OUR VEHICLES JUST TO HAGGLE WITH OUR CUSTOMERS SO THAT YOU FEEL AS IF YOU GOT A GREAT DEAL IS NOT SOMETHING THAT COSMO MOTORS WILL EVER BE KNOWN FOR. OUR PRICES ARE SET AT A REASONABLE MARGIN ABOVE COST, AND MORE OFTEN THAN NOT WE HAVE TO LIST VEHICLES CLOSE TO WHAT IS INVESTED IN THEM. WE TAKE EXTREME PRIDE IN SUPPLYING OUR CUSTOMERS WITH THE HIGHEST QUALITY VEHICLE IN THE MARKET WITH THE BEST PRICE ADVERTISED. WORKING HAND IN HAND WITH OVER 30 LENDERS, OUR FINANCE MANAGER WORKS HARD FOR OUR CUSTOMERS. HELPING YOU RECEIVE THE BEST RATE AND TERMS POSSIBLE, WE STRIVE FOR ALL OF OUR CLIENTS TO BE EXTREMELY COMFORTABLE WITH THE PURCHASE OF THEIR NEW VEHICLE. EXTENDED WARRANTIES ARE OFFERED FOR NEARLY ALL VEHICLES IN WHICH WE SELL AT COSMO MOTORS! WITH MANY DIFFERENT WARRANTY OPTIONS IN PLACE, WE OFFER A WARRANTY PROGRAM TO FIT EVERYONE. HIGHLY MODIFIED VEHICLES ARE NOT ELIGIBLE, HOWEVER VEHICLES WITH AN INTAKE AND EXHAUST SYSTEM TYPICALLY ARE. WHEN IT COMES TO OUR CUSTOMERS THAT WOULD PREFER TO HAVE THEIR VEHICLE DROPPED OFF AT THEIR FRONT DOOR STEP, WE PROVIDE AFFORDABLE COAST TO COAST SHIPPING!! ENCLOSED SHIPPING IS AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST!! CHECK OUT OUR COSMO MOTORS COMMERCIAL TO SEE OUR PROCESS!! LINK BELOW: https://youtu.be/bF3DkO2Y7SU - - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Leather Interior Surface, Carpeted Floor Mats, Cup Holders, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors - Contact COSMO MOTORS at 828-324-2444 or cosmomotorsonline@yahoo.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Pontiac GTO with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 6G2VX12U16L561040
Stock: CM7014
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 39,820 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$24,480
Battlefield Ford - Culpeper / Virginia
Odometer is 11783 miles below market average! 2006 Pontiac GTO Spice Red Metallic 17/25 City/Highway MPGWe strive to provide accurate information, but please verify options and price before purchasing. All vehicles are subject to prior sale and financing is subject to approved credit. Battlefield Ford is not liable for errors or omissions. Quoted prices available on in-stock units only. E-Price excludes tax, tags, freight and $799 Processing Fee. All customers will qualify for all manufacturer rebates and incentives included in the E- Price, some require financing through the manufacturer. Some manufacturer rebates are not compatible with special manufacturer finance offers. Manufacturer rebates and incentives are valid during the time period set by the manufacturer and are subject to change without notice. Additional manufacturer rebates such as but not limited to college graduates, Military and additional incentives may apply to those who qualify and may lower the sales price. Rebates and Incentives may vary based on your zip code. See dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Pontiac GTO with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 6G2VX12U36L822703
Stock: 19282A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 91,144 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$17,985
Auto Enterprise - New Port Richey / Florida
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 2D Coupe, 6.0L V8 SFI Aluminum, 6-Speed Manual, RWD, Impulse Blue Metallic, Blue w/Leather Seat Trim, 10 Speakers, 17 x 8 5-Spoke Painted Aluminum Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Black Leather Seat Trim, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, ETR AM/FM Stereo w/In-Dash 6-Disc CD Chngr, Four wheel independent suspension, Front & Rear Sport Bucket Seats, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Leather Shift Knob, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium audio system: Blaupunkt, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers.Impulse Blue Metallic 2006 Pontiac GTO RWD 6.0L V8 SFI AluminumAS IS VEHICLE – ALL VEHICLES OVER 10 YEARS OR 100K MILES WILL BE SOLD AS IS. We do our best to disclose any existing issues with this vehicle, but we won’t be responsible for any existing or new mechanic failures after the sale. AS IS VEHICLEAt Jacobs Mitsubishi Our goal is to make you a customer for life. We want you to have the most enjoyable car buying experience possible . All prices displayed do not include additional accessories or fees and costs of closing including any government, additional packages applied to vehicle, including but not limited to JacobsCare, federal, dealer fees, taxes, registration, dealer document, cost of accessories, emissions testing, or any other fees. All prices, specifications and availability are subject to change at any time, without notice. Online pricing reflective of conditional consumer qualifications and stipulation to finance with our captive lenders and trade in their vehicle, not all applicants will be approved, offers may change at any time and may not reflect accuracy online, see dealer for most updated offers. Not all offers can be combined. Applicant may qualify for partial discount displayed by financing with another approved lender through and provided by Jacobs Mitsubishi. Contact dealer for most current information, availability or details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Pontiac GTO with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 6G2VX12U46L519607
Stock: A519607
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-02-2020
- 85,708 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$17,996
AutoNation Toyota Libertyville - Libertyville / Illinois
Transmission; 6-Speed Manual Leather Seats Rear Spoiler Black Leather Seating Customer Dialogue Network Engine; 6.0L V8 Sfi Aluminum Seats; Front And Rear Sport Bucket; Leather Solid Paint Tires; P245/45Zr17-95W; Blackwall Wheels; 17" X 8" (43.2 Cm X 20.3 Cm); 5-Spoke Aluminum; Painted This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. One Owner, Accident Free CARFAX, This Vehicle has been Extremely well Maintained And It Completely Passed our AUTONATION Used Car Inspection. There is still plenty of tread left on the tires. This vehicle shows no sign of paint work. This vehicle has all of the right options. Very low mileage vehicle. 100% CARFAX guaranteed! All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Pontiac GTO with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Trip Computer.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 6G2VX12U06L526554
Stock: 6L526554
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 84,116 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$18,260
Lakeside Chevrolet - Warsaw / Indiana
Recent Arrival! Fresh Oil Change. Come see our professional, low pressure sales staff today or call us anytime at 574-269-1666!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Pontiac GTO with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 6G2VX12U26L555585
Stock: B513-416
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 51,651 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$17,977$1,588 Below Market
Castle Ford Lincoln - Michigan City / Indiana
THE ALL NEW CASTLE FORD LINCOLN, 10 Speakers, 17" x 8" 5-Spoke Aluminum Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, ETR AM/FM Stereo w/In-Dash 6-Disc CD Chngr, Four wheel independent suspension, Front & Rear Sport Bucket Seats, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium audio system: Blaupunkt, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers. Galaxy Silver Metallic 2005 Pontiac GTO RWD 6-Speed Manual 6.0L V8 SFI AluminumWelcome to the all new Castle Ford Lincoln of Michigan City Indiana Castle Ford Lincoln is the Automotive Home for Ford Lincoln Drivers in Portage, Valparaiso, Hammond, Gary, Chesterton, LaPorte and Michigan City, IN. Here at the all new Castle Ford Lincoln, we always strive to deliver a first-class car-shopping experience to Ford Lincoln drivers throughout Portage, Valparaiso, Hammond, Gary, Chesterton, LaPorte and Michigan City, IN. We make that possible by providing a stunning collection of vehicles, hassle-free financing and high-quality service and repairs. That's how we're able to serve as the one-stop shop for buying, financing and servicing Ford Lincoln cars suvs and Trucks. !
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Pontiac GTO with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 6G2VX12U75L435845
Stock: K143
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 63,154 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$17,994$489 Below Market
City Chevrolet - Columbia City / Indiana
Recent Arrival! 10 Speakers, 17' x 8' 5-Spoke Aluminum Wheels, ETR AM/FM Stereo w/In-Dash 6-Disc CD Chngr, Premium audio system: Blaupunkt, Security system, Speed control. 2005 Pontiac GTO Base Odometer is 3998 miles below market average! Our NO Hassle price is very competitive. Small City feel, Big City Deals! Only 17 miles west of Fort Wayne and 23 miles east of Warsaw. A short Drive for HUGE savings! Right next to Paiges Crossing! Proudly serving Columbia City, Huntington, Roanoke, Fort Wayne, Auburn, Warsaw, Leo, Goshen, Marion, Syracuse, Churubusco, Hicksville, Defiance, Valparaiso, Kendallville, Elkhart, Mishawaka, New Haven, South Bend and Angola. We apply every vehicle in stock with Perma Plate Paint Protect for $489 (not included in price)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Pontiac GTO with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 6G2VX12U25L422288
Stock: GM4955B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 160,524 milesNo accidents, 7 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,988
Sterling Chevrolet - Sterling / Illinois
** Leather Seats, Air Conditioning, ETR AM/FM Stereo w/In-Dash 6-Disc CD Chngr, Front & Rear Sport Bucket Seats, Leather steering wheel, Power passenger seat, Power windows, Premium audio system: Blaupunkt, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Telescoping steering wheel. Matte Black 2005 Pontiac GTO 2D Coupe 6.0L V8 SFI Aluminum 6-Speed Manual RWD We price all of our vehicles at or below 'fair market value' making them some of the best values online. Why do we do this? To make it easy for smart, savvy shoppers like yourself. Most vehicles come with a Lifetime Engine Warranty!** WE OFFER COMPETITIVE FINANCE RATES AND CAN MATCH OR BEAT MOST CREDIT UNIONS!! Call us at (815) 564-2672 to confirm availability. We are conveniently located just off I-88 at 1824 Locust St, Sterling, IL 61081.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Pontiac GTO with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 6G2VX12U55L455415
Stock: P2096B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 41,529 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$13,995$2,824 Below Market
Len Dudas Cadillac - Stevens Point / Wisconsin
LOW MILES - 41,529! FUEL EFFICIENT 29 MPG Hwy/17 MPG City! Leather, Multi-CD Changer, Premium Sound System, Aluminum Wheels, ENGINE, 5.7L V8 SFI ALUMINUM, TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED MANUAL, 'Rides like a luxury car.' -Edmunds.com READ MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Leather Seats, Premium Sound System, Multi-CD Changer, Aluminum Wheels. Rear Spoiler, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Steering Wheel Controls, Alarm. OPTION PACKAGES TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED MANUAL, ENGINE, 5.7L V8 SFI ALUMINUM (STD). Pontiac GTO with QUICKSILVER METALLIC exterior and INTERIOR TRIM ANTHRACITE interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 350 HP at 5200 RPM*. EXPERTS ARE SAYING Edmunds.com explains 'GTO is often credited as the first true 'muscle car.''. Great Gas Mileage: 29 MPG Hwy. Approx. Original Base Sticker Price: $31,800*. VISIT US TODAY Located in Stevens Point, WI, Len Dudas Motors is your source for new and used Chevrolet, Cadillac, Buick and GMC cars, trucks, SUVs and crossovers, auto parts and service near Wausau and Wisconsin Rapids, WI. Visit our GM dealership in Wisconsin to check out our huge selection and amazing deals. Pricing analysis performed on 8/14/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Pontiac GTO with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 6G2VX12G74L268573
Stock: 02229M
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 33,241 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$15,500$2,061 Below Market
Swope Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Elizabethtown / Kentucky
This vehicle is "WHOLESALE PRICED" and is your opportunity to SAVE BIG $$.... Arrange with one of our Sales associates for a copy of our used vehicle inspection report. No Surprises.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Pontiac GTO with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 6G2VX12G24L218731
Stock: CONALVEY
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-29-2020
- 17,605 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$16,694$2,100 Below Market
Lustine Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Woodbridge / Virginia
SUPER CLEAN WELL MAINTAINED 2004 PONTIAC GTO! RARE VEHICLE IN AMAZING CONDITION! STOP IN TODAY AND DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS GREAT DEAL!Call our PROFESSIONAL SALES TEAM @ 703-348-0841Recent Arrival! CLEAN CARFAX, LOADED WITH SAFTEY FEATURES!!, 10 Speakers, 17 x 8 5-Spoke Aluminum Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, ETR AM/FM Stereo w/In-Dash 6-Disc CD Chngr, Four wheel independent suspension, Front & Rear Sport Bucket Seats, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium audio system: Blaupunkt, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers.2004 Pontiac GTO BaseCall our PROFESSIONAL SALES TEAM @ 703-348-0841 for MORE INFORMATION and ADDITIONAL DISCOUNTS!!! Lustine Chrysler Dodge Jeep & RAM equals a FANTASTIC BUYING EXPERIENCE!!!Prices exclude Tax, Tags, Freight and Processing fee of 799.00.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Pontiac GTO with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 6G2VX12G94L277744
Stock: 0U9378B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Pontiac GTO searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Pontiac GTO
- 5(84%)
- 4(15%)
- 3(1%)
Related Pontiac GTO info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe 2015
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Hybrid 2010
- Used Toyota RAV4 EV 2013
- Used Volvo S80 2014
- Used Mitsubishi i-MiEV 2014
- Used GMC Yukon Hybrid 2010
- Used MINI Cooper Roadster 2014
- Used Volvo V50 2010
- Used MINI Cooper Roadster 2013
- Used Toyota 86 2015
- Used Volvo V60 Cross Country 2016
- Used Bentley Continental GTC Speed 2010
- Used Bentley Continental GTC 2012
- Used Bentley Continental Flying Spur Speed 2012
- Used GMC Savana 2014
- Used GMC Yukon Hybrid 2012
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Saab 9-3 Griffin
- Used Cadillac STS-V
- Used BMW M4 CS
- Used Mercury Mountaineer
- Used Hyundai Elantra Coupe
- Used MINI Cooper Coupe
- Used Mazda B-Series Truck
- Used BMW M8 Gran Coupe
- Used BMW X2
- Used Mazda Mazdaspeed MX-5 Miata
- Used INFINITI Q45
- Used Pontiac Firebird
- Used Honda CR-V Hybrid
Shop used models by city
- Used Pontiac Vibe Chandler AZ
- Used Pontiac G6 Ashburn VA
- Used Pontiac Vibe Wilmington DE
- Used Pontiac G6 Hampton VA
- Used Pontiac G8 Cincinnati OH
- Used Pontiac Grand Prix Spokane WA
- Used Pontiac Vibe Allentown PA
- Used Pontiac Solstice Atlanta GA
- Used Pontiac G6 Greenville NC
- Used Pontiac Grand Prix Evansville IN
Shop used model years by city
- Used Pontiac Vibe 2010 Minneapolis MN
- Used Pontiac G6 2010 Harrisburg PA
- Used Pontiac G6 2010 Reading PA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 GLC-Class
- 2021 Honda Odyssey News
- 2019 GMC Yukon XL
- 2019 AMG GT
- MINI Hardtop 4 Door 2019
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2019
- BMW 7 Series 2021
- 2020 Silverado 3500HD
- 2019 Audi S3
- 2021 Audi R8 News
- 2020 F-350 Super Duty
- 2020 M8 Gran Coupe
- Chevrolet Express Cargo 2019
- 2019 Vantage
- 2019 Escalade ESV
- 2020 Nissan Titan
- GMC Terrain 2019
- 2021 GMC Terrain News
- Land Rover Discovery Sport 2020
- 2019 X2