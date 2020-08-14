Used 2006 Pontiac GTO for Sale Near Me

27 listings
  • 2006 Pontiac GTO
    used

    2006 Pontiac GTO

    140,930 miles
    2 Accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $8,992

  • 2006 Pontiac GTO in Black
    used

    2006 Pontiac GTO

    2,978 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $30,995

  • 2006 Pontiac GTO in Dark Red
    used

    2006 Pontiac GTO

    16,977 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $25,495

  • 2006 Pontiac GTO in Orange
    used

    2006 Pontiac GTO

    19,813 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $29,900

  • 2006 Pontiac GTO in Dark Red
    used

    2006 Pontiac GTO

    9,954 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $24,974

  • 2006 Pontiac GTO in Orange
    used

    2006 Pontiac GTO

    42,965 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $19,886

    $792 Below Market
  • 2006 Pontiac GTO in Dark Red
    used

    2006 Pontiac GTO

    40,798 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $25,488

  • 2006 Pontiac GTO in Dark Red
    used

    2006 Pontiac GTO

    7,313 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $29,997

  • 2006 Pontiac GTO in Dark Red
    used

    2006 Pontiac GTO

    39,820 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $24,480

  • 2006 Pontiac GTO in Dark Blue
    used

    2006 Pontiac GTO

    91,144 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $17,985

  • 2006 Pontiac GTO in Dark Red
    used

    2006 Pontiac GTO

    85,708 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $17,996

  • 2006 Pontiac GTO in Orange
    used

    2006 Pontiac GTO

    84,116 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $18,260

  • 2005 Pontiac GTO in Gray
    used

    2005 Pontiac GTO

    51,651 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $17,977

    $1,588 Below Market
  • 2005 Pontiac GTO in Black
    used

    2005 Pontiac GTO

    63,154 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $17,994

    $489 Below Market
  • 2005 Pontiac GTO in Black
    used

    2005 Pontiac GTO

    160,524 miles
    No accidents, 7 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,988

  • 2004 Pontiac GTO in Silver
    used

    2004 Pontiac GTO

    41,529 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $13,995

    $2,824 Below Market
  • 2004 Pontiac GTO in Black
    used

    2004 Pontiac GTO

    33,241 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $15,500

    $2,061 Below Market
  • 2004 Pontiac GTO in Black
    used

    2004 Pontiac GTO

    17,605 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $16,694

    $2,100 Below Market
Consumer Reviews for the Pontiac GTO

Overall Consumer Rating
4.8146 Reviews
  • 5
    (84%)
  • 4
    (15%)
  • 3
    (1%)
Refined Muscle Car Defined (2006 GTO)
Tom Miller,02/07/2010
Love my '06 GTO. Truly a refined modern muscle car with comfort. I now have 64K miles on my black/black Goat (have both factory options: 18"wheels and 6-Speed manual trans). First thing I did was replace the stock shifter with a HURST billet short throw unit (chrome flat handle/black knob). Other upgrades include a VOLANTE Cold-air intake, Magnaflow cat- back exhaust system, 180 degree TStat, E3 Sparkplugs, MSD plug wires, Royal Purple synthetic lubricants throughout and Diablosport tuning. The original 400HP/400TQ is estimated to be about 445HP/450Torque. Current best fuel efficiency is 28.51 MPG at 75mph sustained on a 1,360 highway trip. I average 19-20 city and 25-26 highway!
