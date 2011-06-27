Used 2005 Pontiac GTO for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
10mi
50mi
100mi
500mi
Make | Model | Year
Condition
Price and Payment
Rating
Mileage
Vehicle History
Trim
Fuel Economy
Exterior Color
Engine and Drivetrain
Transmission
Drivetrain
Features
Options & Packages
Vehicle Listing Details
- $17,977Great Deal | $1,588 below market
2005 Pontiac GTO Base51,651 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Castle Ford Lincoln - Michigan City / Indiana
THE ALL NEW CASTLE FORD LINCOLN, 10 Speakers, 17" x 8" 5-Spoke Aluminum Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, ETR AM/FM Stereo w/In-Dash 6-Disc CD Chngr, Four wheel independent suspension, Front & Rear Sport Bucket Seats, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium audio system: Blaupunkt, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers. Galaxy Silver Metallic 2005 Pontiac GTO RWD 6-Speed Manual 6.0L V8 SFI AluminumWelcome to the all new Castle Ford Lincoln of Michigan City Indiana Castle Ford Lincoln is the Automotive Home for Ford Lincoln Drivers in Portage, Valparaiso, Hammond, Gary, Chesterton, LaPorte and Michigan City, IN. Here at the all new Castle Ford Lincoln, we always strive to deliver a first-class car-shopping experience to Ford Lincoln drivers throughout Portage, Valparaiso, Hammond, Gary, Chesterton, LaPorte and Michigan City, IN. We make that possible by providing a stunning collection of vehicles, hassle-free financing and high-quality service and repairs. That's how we're able to serve as the one-stop shop for buying, financing and servicing Ford Lincoln cars suvs and Trucks. !
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Pontiac GTO with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 6G2VX12U75L435845
Stock: K143
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- New Listing$17,994Fair Deal | $489 below market
2005 Pontiac GTO Base63,154 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
City Chevrolet - Columbia City / Indiana
Recent Arrival! 10 Speakers, 17' x 8' 5-Spoke Aluminum Wheels, ETR AM/FM Stereo w/In-Dash 6-Disc CD Chngr, Premium audio system: Blaupunkt, Security system, Speed control. 2005 Pontiac GTO Base Odometer is 3998 miles below market average! Our NO Hassle price is very competitive. Small City feel, Big City Deals! Only 17 miles west of Fort Wayne and 23 miles east of Warsaw. A short Drive for HUGE savings! Right next to Paiges Crossing! Proudly serving Columbia City, Huntington, Roanoke, Fort Wayne, Auburn, Warsaw, Leo, Goshen, Marion, Syracuse, Churubusco, Hicksville, Defiance, Valparaiso, Kendallville, Elkhart, Mishawaka, New Haven, South Bend and Angola. We apply every vehicle in stock with Perma Plate Paint Protect for $489 (not included in price)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Pontiac GTO with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 6G2VX12U25L422288
Stock: GM4955B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- $9,988
2005 Pontiac GTO Base160,524 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Sterling Chevrolet - Sterling / Illinois
** Leather Seats, Air Conditioning, ETR AM/FM Stereo w/In-Dash 6-Disc CD Chngr, Front & Rear Sport Bucket Seats, Leather steering wheel, Power passenger seat, Power windows, Premium audio system: Blaupunkt, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Telescoping steering wheel. Matte Black 2005 Pontiac GTO 2D Coupe 6.0L V8 SFI Aluminum 6-Speed Manual RWD We price all of our vehicles at or below 'fair market value' making them some of the best values online. Why do we do this? To make it easy for smart, savvy shoppers like yourself. Most vehicles come with a Lifetime Engine Warranty!** WE OFFER COMPETITIVE FINANCE RATES AND CAN MATCH OR BEAT MOST CREDIT UNIONS!! Call us at (815) 564-2672 to confirm availability. We are conveniently located just off I-88 at 1824 Locust St, Sterling, IL 61081.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Pontiac GTO with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 6G2VX12U55L455415
Stock: P2096B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- $13,995Great Deal | $2,824 below market
2004 Pontiac GTO Base41,529 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Len Dudas Cadillac - Stevens Point / Wisconsin
LOW MILES - 41,529! FUEL EFFICIENT 29 MPG Hwy/17 MPG City! Leather, Multi-CD Changer, Premium Sound System, Aluminum Wheels, ENGINE, 5.7L V8 SFI ALUMINUM, TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED MANUAL, 'Rides like a luxury car.' -Edmunds.com READ MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Leather Seats, Premium Sound System, Multi-CD Changer, Aluminum Wheels. Rear Spoiler, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Steering Wheel Controls, Alarm. OPTION PACKAGES TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED MANUAL, ENGINE, 5.7L V8 SFI ALUMINUM (STD). Pontiac GTO with QUICKSILVER METALLIC exterior and INTERIOR TRIM ANTHRACITE interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 350 HP at 5200 RPM*. EXPERTS ARE SAYING Edmunds.com explains 'GTO is often credited as the first true 'muscle car.''. Great Gas Mileage: 29 MPG Hwy. Approx. Original Base Sticker Price: $31,800*. VISIT US TODAY Located in Stevens Point, WI, Len Dudas Motors is your source for new and used Chevrolet, Cadillac, Buick and GMC cars, trucks, SUVs and crossovers, auto parts and service near Wausau and Wisconsin Rapids, WI. Visit our GM dealership in Wisconsin to check out our huge selection and amazing deals. Pricing analysis performed on 8/14/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Pontiac GTO with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 6G2VX12G74L268573
Stock: 02229M
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- $15,500Great Deal | $2,061 below market
2004 Pontiac GTO Base33,241 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Swope Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Elizabethtown / Kentucky
This vehicle is "WHOLESALE PRICED" and is your opportunity to SAVE BIG $$.... Arrange with one of our Sales associates for a copy of our used vehicle inspection report. No Surprises.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Pontiac GTO with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 6G2VX12G24L218731
Stock: CONALVEY
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-29-2020
- Price Drop$16,694Good Deal | $2,100 below market
2004 Pontiac GTO Base17,605 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lustine Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Woodbridge / Virginia
SUPER CLEAN WELL MAINTAINED 2004 PONTIAC GTO! RARE VEHICLE IN AMAZING CONDITION! STOP IN TODAY AND DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS GREAT DEAL!Call our PROFESSIONAL SALES TEAM @ 703-348-0841Recent Arrival! CLEAN CARFAX, LOADED WITH SAFTEY FEATURES!!, 10 Speakers, 17 x 8 5-Spoke Aluminum Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, ETR AM/FM Stereo w/In-Dash 6-Disc CD Chngr, Four wheel independent suspension, Front & Rear Sport Bucket Seats, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium audio system: Blaupunkt, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers.2004 Pontiac GTO BaseCall our PROFESSIONAL SALES TEAM @ 703-348-0841 for MORE INFORMATION and ADDITIONAL DISCOUNTS!!! Lustine Chrysler Dodge Jeep & RAM equals a FANTASTIC BUYING EXPERIENCE!!!Prices exclude Tax, Tags, Freight and Processing fee of 799.00.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Pontiac GTO with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 6G2VX12G94L277744
Stock: 0U9378B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- $8,992Good Deal
2006 Pontiac GTO Base140,930 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoNation Chevrolet Amarillo - Amarillo / Texas
Leather Seats Wheels; 18" X 8" (45.7 Cm X 20.3 Cm); 5-Spoke Aluminum; Painted Rear Spoiler Black Leather Seating Customer Dialogue Network Engine; 6.0L V8 Sfi Aluminum Seats; Front And Rear Sport Bucket; Leather Solid Paint Tires; P235/40Zr18-Blr; Performance Transmission; 4-Speed Automatic; Electronically Controlled With Overdrive This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for your interest in one of AutoNation Chevrolet's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2006 Pontiac GTO with 140,930mi. This Pontiac includes: ENGINE, 6.0L V8 SFI ALUMINUM 8 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. In addition to being well-cared for, this Pontiac GTO has very low mileage making it a rare find. This vehicle won't last long, take it home today. For more information or to set up a test drive please call Tim. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Pontiac GTO with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Trip Computer.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 6G2VX12UX6L544625
Stock: 6L544625
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- Price Drop$15,685Fair Deal | $1,608 below market
2004 Pontiac GTO Base35,497 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Kareem Auto Sales - Sacramento / California
Free 30 Days /3,000 Limited Warranty !, 2D Coupe, 5.7L V8 SFI Aluminum, 6-Speed Manual, RWD, Impulse Blue Metallic, black Leather. Clean CARFAX. RWD 6-Speed Manual 5.7L V8 SFI AluminumOdometer is 32685 miles below market average! 17/29 City/Highway MPGThanks for looking , If you need more information such as additional Photo's or a copy of your Free Car Fax History Report we are here to help . You can email us www.Kareemautosales.com or come visit us at our easy to get to location in Sacramento CA.2004 Pontiac GTO 6-Speed Manual Low Mileage 35K LEATHER Blue om Black Super Clean In&out Must CleanThanks for looking , If you need more information such as additional Photo's or a copy of your Free Car Fax History Report we are here to help . You can email us www.Kareemautosales.com or come visit us at our easy to get to location in Sacramento CA.-All Vehicles come with FREE warranty (call dealer for details)-We offer great extended warranty on our vehicles-Free CarFax Report History-Check us out on Yelp! 4.5 Stars-275+ Vehicles to choose from-Financing for all types of credit-CUDL (Credit Union Direct Lending)-Great 1st time buyer program-All vehicles pass Smog & Safety Inspection and receive a fresh oil change-Our buyers have over 10+ years of buying experience-Business HoursMonday - Saturday: 10:00am 7:00pmSunday: 10:00am - 5:00pm-And As
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Pontiac GTO with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 6G2VX12G54L271505
Stock: 10574
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-14-2019
- $30,995
2006 Pontiac GTO Base2,978 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Carmel Motors - Indianapolis / Indiana
**PRICES DO NOT INCLUDE TAX, TITLE, AND DOCUMENTATION FEE OF $199**We are open and ready to serve you! Shop safely and conveniently from the comfort of your home! Free local delivery is now available!We Offer the Best Automotive Finance and Loans for Good and Bad Credit "GUARANTEED APPROVAL".Clean CARFAX. LEATHER SEATS*, Aluminum Wheels*, Memory Package*, Sport Package*, Premium Sound Package*, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Black Leather Seat Trim, Illuminated entry, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Phantom Black Metallic 2006 Pontiac GTO LS2 RWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 6.0L V8 SFI AluminumOdometer is 68372 miles below market average!Let Carmel Motors show you how easy it is to buy a quality used car in Carmel. We can arrange shipping to anywhere in the country at our discounted rates. We believe fair prices, superior service, and treating customers right leads to satisfied repeat buyers. SERVING ALL SURROUNDING CITIES OF CARMEL, FISHERS, WESTFIELD, MCCORDSVILLE, FORTVILLE, NEW PALESTINE, NEW CASTLE, GREENFIELD, GREENWOOD, MUNCIE, YORKTOWN, MARION, GAS CITY, SPENCER, CICERO, KOKOMO, LAFAYETTE, COLUMBUS, NASHVILLE, BROWNSBURG, AVON, BLOOMINGTON, MARTINSVILLE, BEDFORD, JASPER, WASHINGTON, EVANSVILLE, VINCENNES, GARY, CROWN POINTE, SHELBYVILLE, MERRILLVILLE, CRAWFORDSVILLE, WEST LAFAYETTE, FT WAYNE, SOUTH BEND, ELKHART, HAMMOND, RICHMOND, CINCINNATI, LOUISVILLE, CHICAGO, NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, EDINBURGH, TERRE HAUTE, SHERATON, MONTICELLO.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Pontiac GTO with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 6G2VX12U06L551177
Stock: SR-G19177
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- $13,999Good Deal | $1,579 below market
2004 Pontiac GTO Base58,371 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Exchange - Lawrence / Kansas
Back after a 30 year absence the legendary 2004 Pontiac GTO Coupe offers a throaty 5.7 Liter V8 that offers 350hp that hits 0-60 in 5.3 seconds. Connected to a quick shifting Automatic transmission this super sporty GTO sits low to the ground on its independent sports suspension and handles like a racecar brakes like a champ and actually offers decent economy. Our pictures of this GTO are stunning and deserve your attention! Go ahead take another look at the Red Leather Seats and Door Inserts. Slide inside and check out the bright red background on the gauges the sport pedals the leather-wrapped wheel with cruise control and rocking audio system. Add in a rear spoiler and aluminum wheels and you need to see more of this gorgeous sport coupe! We know you will love its awesome power smooth ride and responsive acceleration. This GTO is stable yet doesn't sacrifice fun! A unique coupe that will make you feel as special as you really are our Pontiac GTO! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Pontiac GTO with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 6G2VX12GX4L265070
Stock: 265070
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $25,495
2006 Pontiac GTO Base16,977 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Auto Mall of Springfield - Springfield / Illinois
Auto Mall of Springfield presents you with this 2006 Pontiac GTO 6.0L V8. 2 owner GTO with a clean car-fax!This vehicle is in PRISTINE condition. Previous owner owned it for 7 years! ONLY 16,000 MILES. This vehicle is loaded with options including leather seats, premium alloy wheels, 6 cd changer, am/fm radio, cruise control, tinted windows, spoiler, and more. Stop by today or give us a call at 217-753-0037 if you have any questions or would like to schedule a test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Pontiac GTO with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 6G2VX12U86L830473
Stock: 21205
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $29,900
2006 Pontiac GTO Base19,813 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
GR Auto Gallery of Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids / Michigan
GR Auto Gallery is pleased to offer this 2006 Pontiac GTO for your consideration. This awesome modern American muscle car is powered by a 6.0L LS2 V8 which sends all 400 horsepower directly to the rear wheels through the desirable 6-speed manual transmission. This car has been meticulously maintained with it receiving a new radiator and clutch within the past year. Furthermore, there is documentation of it receiving all fluid flushes on a regular basis. This example is a unique combination of Brazen Orange Metallic with the optional 18-inch alloy wheels. New Pirelli P-Zero tires were installed in 2018 and still have plenty of tread life left. The vehicle remains entirely stock with the exception of an aftermarket Volant cold air intake and Pedders front suspension kit. Inside the vehicle, one will find a black leather interior that is in great condition and packed full of options. The steering wheel and the center console features silver accent pieces along with the console-mounted shifter. Orange gauges add a pop of color to the interior further making this an awesome place to be. This GTO comes with air conditioning, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, a factory Blaupunkt radio, steering wheel radio controls, and cruise control. Needless to say, this vehicle doesn’t just have the performance credentials, it also has the features to match. The GTO has name recognition, unlike many other cars that were produced in the modern era. This model is a throwback to the days where the Pontiac GTO was a dominant muscle car. For the GTO revival, General Motors went to their Australian subsidiary, Holden, and took their Morano model to bring it to the states. Needless to say the 6.0L V8 packs a serious punch and when paired with the manual transmission makes for one of the most fun driving experiences out there. Now is your chance to take home a modern revival of one of the greatest cars to ever be produced. Please call or email with any questions or for additional information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Pontiac GTO with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 6G2VX12U56L553488
Stock: P4426 G
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $24,974Fair Deal
2006 Pontiac GTO Base9,954 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Frankman Motor Company - Sioux Falls / South Dakota
Includes a CARFAX buyback guarantee.. As much as it alters the road, this wonderful Performance Vehicle transforms its driver... Right car! Right price! This Coupe has less than 10k miles!! Just Arrived!! Safety equipment includes: ABS, Traction control, Passenger Airbag, Front fog/driving lights, Dusk sensing headlights...Other features include: Leather seats, Power locks, Power windows, Air conditioning, Cruise control...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Pontiac GTO with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 6G2VX12U06L504330
Stock: 504330
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- $19,886Fair Deal | $792 below market
2006 Pontiac GTO Base42,965 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lynch Chevrolet of Kenosha - Kenosha / Wisconsin
** Clean Carfax **, **Cruise Control**, **Keyless Entry**, **Power Locks**, **Power Windows**, **Steering Wheel Controls**, **CD Player**.Odometer is 9799 miles below market average! 2006 Pontiac GTO Brazen Orange MetallicLOADED WITH OPTIONS -At Lynch Chevrolet of Kenosha we believe in "MARKET VALUE PRICING" all vehicles in our inventory. We use real-time Internet price comparisons to constantly adjust prices to provide ALL BUYERS The BEST PRICE possible. We do not mark them up, to mark them down! We utilize state-of-the-art technology to constantly monitor pricing trends in order to offer our shoppers the best competitive pricing and value. Our entire team is committed to helping you buy a car the way we would want to buy a car! We sell and service all makes and models of Pre-owned / Used Vehicles Used Cars, Used Trucks, Used Sport Utility, 10K under used cars, Ford, Chevrolet/Chevy, Honda, Toyota, Porsche, Land Rover, Jaguar, INFINITI, Audi, Nissan, Mazda, Hyundai, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram, SRT, Mitsubishi, Lexus, Kia, Volkswagen, Mini, BMW, Mercedes, Fiat, Volvo, GMC, Cadillac, Lincoln as well as other brands. Proudly serving these areas of Wisconsin & Illinois & surrounding communities, Lake County, Kenosha County, Pleasant Prairie, Racine, Oak Creek, Milwaukee, Mount Pleasant, Sturtevant, Bristol, Kenosha, Waukegan, Antioch, Gurnee, Hales Corners, Grayslake, Libertyville, Zion, Winthrop Harbor, Salem, Paddock Lake, Somers, Wadsworth, Lake Villa, Caledonia, Union Grove, and even Brighton. Contact dealer for most current information. Pricing and availability may change without notice.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Pontiac GTO with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 6G2VX12U86L509095
Stock: KP3534
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-24-2020
- $25,488
2006 Pontiac GTO Base40,798 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Audi North Austin - Austin / Texas
Leather Seat Trim. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. - Austin's first & best Audi dealership with the largest inventory & lowest prices on New & Used Audi vehicles. Call Internet Sales for the BEST PRICE on any vehicle 8 4 4 - 4 7 4 - 6 0 7 6 or visit us at AudiNorthAustin dot com. - - Pricing and vehicle details are provided by a third party polling service. Any mistake is neither the responsibility of Audi North Austin nor our site provider. All reasonable efforts are made to ensure our pricing is current and updated on a regular basis. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Pontiac GTO with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 6G2VX12U56L838398
Stock: A15027A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- $22,995
2004 Pontiac GTO Base15,497 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Weber Chevrolet Creve Coeur - Creve Coeur / Missouri
Recent Arrival! 2004 Pontiac GTO **ANOTHER WEBER 1-OWNER VEHICLE**, **KEYLESS ENTRY**, **LEATHER SEATING**, **SUPER CLEAN**, **CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT**, 10 Speakers, 17" x 8" 5-Spoke Aluminum Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Dual front impact airbags, ETR AM/FM Stereo w/In-Dash 6-Disc CD Chngr, Four wheel independent suspension, Front & Rear Sport Bucket Seats, Front anti-roll bar, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power windows, Premium audio system: Blaupunkt, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control. WHY BUY FROM US: Since 1902 this family owned & operated dealership has provided the Saint Louis Community and our neighbors quality new and pre-owned vehicles at fair prices. We will be here for you PERIOD! Our Goal is to give you the Best Car Buying Experience You Will Ever Have.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Pontiac GTO with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 6G2VX12G64L267785
Stock: T11568AA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $29,997
2006 Pontiac GTO Base7,313 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Cosmo Motors - Hickory / North Carolina
2006 PONTIAC GTO SUPER LOW 7K MILES!! ONLY TWO SUPER METICULOUS OWNER!! 6-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION!! VIRTUALLY NEW!! SHOWROOM QUALITY!! FINISHED IN THE SHOW-STOPPING SPICE RED METALLIC EXTERIOR PAINT OVER NEAR PERFECT BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR!! COMPLETELY SMOKE-FREE!! GORGEOUS CURB FREE FACTORY 18 WHEELS WRAPPED IN CONTINENTAL TIRES!! AMAZING SOUNDING BLAUPUNKT AUDIO SYSTEM!! POWER WINDOWS!! POWER SEATS!! LEATHER WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL WITH CONTROLS!! AM/FM RADIO!! CD PLAYER!! CRUISE CONTROL!! KEYLESS ENTRY!! AND SO MUCH MORE!! WAY TOO MUCH TO LIST!! UNDER THE HOOD LIES THE INCREDIBLE 6.0L V8 ENGINE, LINKED TO A SMOOTH SHIFTING 6-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION!! REAR WHEEL DRIVE!! FACTORY OPTIONS ($33K MSRP): 6-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION $695 BLACK LEATHER SEATING 18X8 5 SPOKE ALUMINUM WHEELS $495 BEST FOOT FORWARD RIGHT FROM THE START, OUR NO-HAGGLE PRICING POLICY IS OUR WAY OF OFFERING CUSTOMERS THE BEST PRICE POSSIBLE ON YOUR NEXT THOROUGHLY INSPECTED, RECONDITIONED, HIGH-QUALITY PRE-OWNED VEHICLE!! WITH A DOCUMENTATION FEE OF 659.50, YOU WILL NOT FIND ANY SURPRISES WHEN SHOPPING WITH COSMO MOTORS!! NO SMOKE AND MIRRORS, NO HIDDEN FEES, NO UNOBTAINABLE REBATES, AND NO GAMES!! THIS BEAUTY WILL NOT LAST LONG AT ALL IN OUR INVENTORY, SO GIVE US A CALL TODAY BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE!! DO NOT MISS OUT ON YOUR OPPORTUNITY TO COME BY AND CHECK THIS ONE OUT FOR YOURSELF!! ONLY AT COSMO MOTORS!! CARFAX CERTIFIED - TWO OWNERS 6.0L V8 F DOHC 24V - REAR WHEEL DRIVE SPICE RED METALLIC EXTERIOR PAINT - FACTORY 18 ALUMINUM WHEELS - CONTINENTAL TIRES BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR - ICE COLD A/C - AM/FM RADIO - CD PLAYER - LEATHER WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL WITH CONTROLS - BLAUPUNKT AUDIO SYSTEM - POWER WINDOWS - AND MUCH MORE NEVER SMOKED IN THOROUGH 126 POINT INSPECTION AND FULLY DETAILED WE HAVE PASSION FOR WHAT WE DO ALL OF OUR VEHICLES GO THROUGH A THOROUGH 126 POINT INSPECTION AND ARE FREE AND CLEAR OF ANY KNOWN ISSUES. EMPLOYING NONE OTHER THAN THE MOST KNOWLEDGEABLE AND CERTIFIED TECHNICIANS IN THE INDUSTRY, HAVING THE PROPER TOOLS AND MOST MANUFACTURERS SCAN TOOLS, TRUST THAT YOUR VEHICLE HAS BEEN THOROUGHLY INSPECTED AND IS READY TO HIT THE OPEN ROAD. UPON COMPLETION OF SERVICE, OUR PROFESSIONALLY TRAINED STAFF RECONDITION THE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR OF EVERY VEHICLE TO A NEAR NEW FINISH. EACH AUTOMOBILE GOES THROUGH AN EXTENSIVE 6 HOUR MINIMUM PROCESS USING ONLY THE FINEST MATERIAL AND PRODUCTS THE INDUSTRY OFFERS. THIS PROCESS INCLUDES PAINT CORRECTION, CUT, POLISH, WAXING, INTERIOR EXTRACTION OF ANY BLEMISHES, RESTORATION, AND CLEANING. AS THE VEHICLES MEET OUR HIGH COSMO MOTORS STANDARD, ONLY THEN ARE WE COMFORTABLE HAVING BRINGING THEM INTO OUR 20,000 SQFT SHOWROOM. PLACING THE AUTOMOBILE INTO OUR STATE OF THE ART PHOTOBOOTH, OUR PHOTOGRAPHER THEN PROCEEDS TO TAKE VERY DETAILED PICTURES AND THEN LIST THE VEHICLES ONLINE FOR SALE. INFLATING PRICES ON OUR VEHICLES JUST TO HAGGLE WITH OUR CUSTOMERS SO THAT YOU FEEL AS IF YOU GOT A GREAT DEAL IS NOT SOMETHING THAT COSMO MOTORS WILL EVER BE KNOWN FOR. OUR PRICES ARE SET AT A REASONABLE MARGIN ABOVE COST, AND MORE OFTEN THAN NOT WE HAVE TO LIST VEHICLES CLOSE TO WHAT IS INVESTED IN THEM. WE TAKE EXTREME PRIDE IN SUPPLYING OUR CUSTOMERS WITH THE HIGHEST QUALITY VEHICLE IN THE MARKET WITH THE BEST PRICE ADVERTISED. WORKING HAND IN HAND WITH OVER 30 LENDERS, OUR FINANCE MANAGER WORKS HARD FOR OUR CUSTOMERS. HELPING YOU RECEIVE THE BEST RATE AND TERMS POSSIBLE, WE STRIVE FOR ALL OF OUR CLIENTS TO BE EXTREMELY COMFORTABLE WITH THE PURCHASE OF THEIR NEW VEHICLE. EXTENDED WARRANTIES ARE OFFERED FOR NEARLY ALL VEHICLES IN WHICH WE SELL AT COSMO MOTORS! WITH MANY DIFFERENT WARRANTY OPTIONS IN PLACE, WE OFFER A WARRANTY PROGRAM TO FIT EVERYONE. HIGHLY MODIFIED VEHICLES ARE NOT ELIGIBLE, HOWEVER VEHICLES WITH AN INTAKE AND EXHAUST SYSTEM TYPICALLY ARE. WHEN IT COMES TO OUR CUSTOMERS THAT WOULD PREFER TO HAVE THEIR VEHICLE DROPPED OFF AT THEIR FRONT DOOR STEP, WE PROVIDE AFFORDABLE COAST TO COAST SHIPPING!! ENCLOSED SHIPPING IS AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST!! CHECK OUT OUR COSMO MOTORS COMMERCIAL TO SEE OUR PROCESS!! LINK BELOW: https://youtu.be/bF3DkO2Y7SU - - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Leather Interior Surface, Carpeted Floor Mats, Cup Holders, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors - Contact COSMO MOTORS at 828-324-2444 or cosmomotorsonline@yahoo.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Pontiac GTO with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 6G2VX12U16L561040
Stock: CM7014
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- $24,480
2006 Pontiac GTO Base39,820 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Battlefield Ford - Culpeper / Virginia
Odometer is 11783 miles below market average! 2006 Pontiac GTO Spice Red Metallic 17/25 City/Highway MPGWe strive to provide accurate information, but please verify options and price before purchasing. All vehicles are subject to prior sale and financing is subject to approved credit. Battlefield Ford is not liable for errors or omissions. Quoted prices available on in-stock units only. E-Price excludes tax, tags, freight and $799 Processing Fee. All customers will qualify for all manufacturer rebates and incentives included in the E- Price, some require financing through the manufacturer. Some manufacturer rebates are not compatible with special manufacturer finance offers. Manufacturer rebates and incentives are valid during the time period set by the manufacturer and are subject to change without notice. Additional manufacturer rebates such as but not limited to college graduates, Military and additional incentives may apply to those who qualify and may lower the sales price. Rebates and Incentives may vary based on your zip code. See dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Pontiac GTO with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 6G2VX12U36L822703
Stock: 19282A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020