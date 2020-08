Used 2004 Pontiac GTO for Sale Near Me

Len Dudas Cadillac - Stevens Point / Wisconsin

LOW MILES - 41,529! FUEL EFFICIENT 29 MPG Hwy/17 MPG City! Leather, Multi-CD Changer, Premium Sound System, Aluminum Wheels, ENGINE, 5.7L V8 SFI ALUMINUM, TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED MANUAL, 'Rides like a luxury car.' -Edmunds.com READ MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Leather Seats, Premium Sound System, Multi-CD Changer, Aluminum Wheels. Rear Spoiler, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Steering Wheel Controls, Alarm. OPTION PACKAGES TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED MANUAL, ENGINE, 5.7L V8 SFI ALUMINUM (STD). Pontiac GTO with QUICKSILVER METALLIC exterior and INTERIOR TRIM ANTHRACITE interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 350 HP at 5200 RPM*. EXPERTS ARE SAYING Edmunds.com explains 'GTO is often credited as the first true 'muscle car.''. Great Gas Mileage: 29 MPG Hwy. Approx. Original Base Sticker Price: $31,800*. VISIT US TODAY Located in Stevens Point, WI, Len Dudas Motors is your source for new and used Chevrolet, Cadillac, Buick and GMC cars, trucks, SUVs and crossovers, auto parts and service near Wausau and Wisconsin Rapids, WI. Visit our GM dealership in Wisconsin to check out our huge selection and amazing deals. Pricing analysis performed on 8/14/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2004 Pontiac GTO with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Trip Computer .

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

17 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 20 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 6G2VX12G74L268573

Stock: 02229M

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-04-2020