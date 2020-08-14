Used 2004 Pontiac GTO for Sale Near Me

I really hope this hits the top if the list lol. Car is awesome I love it, but if you don't know anything about cars these 2 things will save you a lot of grief and time pull the glove box in the top right hand corner under the dash is the bcm wiring harness put a wire protecter on it. it rubs on the glove box support beam causes a bunch of issues if you don't fix it. Secondly pull the driver side engine cover replace the fuel line with a steal braided one or else fire will probably occur besides those 2 issues 138xxx miles and she's still running strong with a stage 2 clutch header back exhaust stage 2 brakes and poly eurothane bushings gets ride of the body roll for most of your handling problems. Also the power steering line if not adjusted after about 100xxx miles will leak on your alternator but that's kinda just wear and tear

Read more