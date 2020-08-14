Used 2004 Pontiac GTO for Sale Near Me
- 41,529 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$13,995$2,824 Below Market
Len Dudas Cadillac - Stevens Point / Wisconsin
LOW MILES - 41,529! FUEL EFFICIENT 29 MPG Hwy/17 MPG City! Leather, Multi-CD Changer, Premium Sound System, Aluminum Wheels, ENGINE, 5.7L V8 SFI ALUMINUM, TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED MANUAL, 'Rides like a luxury car.' -Edmunds.com READ MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Leather Seats, Premium Sound System, Multi-CD Changer, Aluminum Wheels. Rear Spoiler, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Steering Wheel Controls, Alarm. OPTION PACKAGES TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED MANUAL, ENGINE, 5.7L V8 SFI ALUMINUM (STD). Pontiac GTO with QUICKSILVER METALLIC exterior and INTERIOR TRIM ANTHRACITE interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 350 HP at 5200 RPM*. EXPERTS ARE SAYING Edmunds.com explains 'GTO is often credited as the first true 'muscle car.''. Great Gas Mileage: 29 MPG Hwy. Approx. Original Base Sticker Price: $31,800*. VISIT US TODAY Located in Stevens Point, WI, Len Dudas Motors is your source for new and used Chevrolet, Cadillac, Buick and GMC cars, trucks, SUVs and crossovers, auto parts and service near Wausau and Wisconsin Rapids, WI. Visit our GM dealership in Wisconsin to check out our huge selection and amazing deals. Pricing analysis performed on 8/14/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Pontiac GTO with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 6G2VX12G74L268573
Stock: 02229M
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 33,241 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$15,500$2,061 Below Market
Swope Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Elizabethtown / Kentucky
This vehicle is "WHOLESALE PRICED" and is your opportunity to SAVE BIG $$.... Arrange with one of our Sales associates for a copy of our used vehicle inspection report. No Surprises.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Pontiac GTO with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 6G2VX12G24L218731
Stock: CONALVEY
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-29-2020
- 17,605 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$16,694$2,100 Below Market
Lustine Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Woodbridge / Virginia
SUPER CLEAN WELL MAINTAINED 2004 PONTIAC GTO! RARE VEHICLE IN AMAZING CONDITION! STOP IN TODAY AND DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS GREAT DEAL!Call our PROFESSIONAL SALES TEAM @ 703-348-0841Recent Arrival! CLEAN CARFAX, LOADED WITH SAFTEY FEATURES!!, 10 Speakers, 17 x 8 5-Spoke Aluminum Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, ETR AM/FM Stereo w/In-Dash 6-Disc CD Chngr, Four wheel independent suspension, Front & Rear Sport Bucket Seats, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium audio system: Blaupunkt, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers.2004 Pontiac GTO BaseCall our PROFESSIONAL SALES TEAM @ 703-348-0841 for MORE INFORMATION and ADDITIONAL DISCOUNTS!!! Lustine Chrysler Dodge Jeep & RAM equals a FANTASTIC BUYING EXPERIENCE!!!Prices exclude Tax, Tags, Freight and Processing fee of 799.00.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Pontiac GTO with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 6G2VX12G94L277744
Stock: 0U9378B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 35,497 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$15,685$1,608 Below Market
Kareem Auto Sales - Sacramento / California
Free 30 Days /3,000 Limited Warranty !, 2D Coupe, 5.7L V8 SFI Aluminum, 6-Speed Manual, RWD, Impulse Blue Metallic, black Leather. Clean CARFAX. RWD 6-Speed Manual 5.7L V8 SFI AluminumOdometer is 32685 miles below market average! 17/29 City/Highway MPGThanks for looking , If you need more information such as additional Photo's or a copy of your Free Car Fax History Report we are here to help . You can email us www.Kareemautosales.com or come visit us at our easy to get to location in Sacramento CA.2004 Pontiac GTO 6-Speed Manual Low Mileage 35K LEATHER Blue om Black Super Clean In&out Must CleanThanks for looking , If you need more information such as additional Photo's or a copy of your Free Car Fax History Report we are here to help . You can email us www.Kareemautosales.com or come visit us at our easy to get to location in Sacramento CA.-All Vehicles come with FREE warranty (call dealer for details)-We offer great extended warranty on our vehicles-Free CarFax Report History-Check us out on Yelp! 4.5 Stars-275+ Vehicles to choose from-Financing for all types of credit-CUDL (Credit Union Direct Lending)-Great 1st time buyer program-All vehicles pass Smog & Safety Inspection and receive a fresh oil change-Our buyers have over 10+ years of buying experience-Business HoursMonday - Saturday: 10:00am 7:00pmSunday: 10:00am - 5:00pm-And As
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Pontiac GTO with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 6G2VX12G54L271505
Stock: 10574
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-14-2019
- 58,371 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$13,999$1,579 Below Market
Auto Exchange - Lawrence / Kansas
Back after a 30 year absence the legendary 2004 Pontiac GTO Coupe offers a throaty 5.7 Liter V8 that offers 350hp that hits 0-60 in 5.3 seconds. Connected to a quick shifting Automatic transmission this super sporty GTO sits low to the ground on its independent sports suspension and handles like a racecar brakes like a champ and actually offers decent economy. Our pictures of this GTO are stunning and deserve your attention! Go ahead take another look at the Red Leather Seats and Door Inserts. Slide inside and check out the bright red background on the gauges the sport pedals the leather-wrapped wheel with cruise control and rocking audio system. Add in a rear spoiler and aluminum wheels and you need to see more of this gorgeous sport coupe! We know you will love its awesome power smooth ride and responsive acceleration. This GTO is stable yet doesn't sacrifice fun! A unique coupe that will make you feel as special as you really are our Pontiac GTO! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Pontiac GTO with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 6G2VX12GX4L265070
Stock: 265070
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 15,497 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$22,995
Weber Chevrolet Creve Coeur - Creve Coeur / Missouri
Recent Arrival! 2004 Pontiac GTO **ANOTHER WEBER 1-OWNER VEHICLE**, **KEYLESS ENTRY**, **LEATHER SEATING**, **SUPER CLEAN**, **CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT**, 10 Speakers, 17" x 8" 5-Spoke Aluminum Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Dual front impact airbags, ETR AM/FM Stereo w/In-Dash 6-Disc CD Chngr, Four wheel independent suspension, Front & Rear Sport Bucket Seats, Front anti-roll bar, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power windows, Premium audio system: Blaupunkt, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control. WHY BUY FROM US: Since 1902 this family owned & operated dealership has provided the Saint Louis Community and our neighbors quality new and pre-owned vehicles at fair prices. We will be here for you PERIOD! Our Goal is to give you the Best Car Buying Experience You Will Ever Have.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Pontiac GTO with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 6G2VX12G64L267785
Stock: T11568AA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 138,375 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$9,000$267 Below Market
The Car Exchange - Virginia Beach / Virginia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Pontiac GTO with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 6G2VX12GX4L290289
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 40,075 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$17,761
Piazza Honda of Reading - Reading / Pennsylvania
**NEW CAR TRADE, BOUGHT AND SERVICED LOCALLY, MILES ARE NOT A MISPRINT- ONLY 40K! NEVER SMOKED IN, CARFAX CERTIFIED- NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED, 5.7L V8 W/AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, FRESH PA INSPECTION, EMISSIONS & 150 POINT INSPECTION, PRICED FOR QUICK SALE- WONT LAST! FINANCING AVAILABLE AND TRADES WELCOMED!.2004 Pontiac 2D Coupe GTO Phantom Black Metallic 5.7L V8 SFI Aluminum 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive RWD **COMPARE OUR PRICE- WE EVALUATE OUR PRICING ON EVERY CAR AGAINST OUR COMPETITORS ON A DAILY BASIS TO ENSURE YOU ARE GETTING THE BEST VALUE. *** ITS OUR HASSLE FREE HAGGLE FREE MARKET BASED PRICING PHILOSOPHY- WE SELL MORE CARS AND YOU SAVE MORE MONEY!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Pontiac GTO with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 6G2VX12G44L281104
Stock: E191045A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 37,449 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$19,397
Performance Toyota - Fairfield / Ohio
Includes: * LEATHER, LOW MILES, RECENT TRADE, CLEAN CARFAX, PREMIUM AUDIO, Spoiler / Ground Effects and more*! Plus Free Car Washes for Life a Great Value, and just another reason to get a Pre-Owned vehicle from Performance Toyota. Why shop anywhere else for a used Pontiac GTO? Get a Performance Pontiac GTO from Performance Toyota on Route 4 in Fairfield!*SERVICE & MAINTENANCE COMPLETED:* Stock# 4L231336 FEATURES NO LESS THAN $1,587 IN PREVENTATIVE MAINTENANCE including the following items: Mounted and Balanced 2 New Tires, Replaced Front Brake Pads & Both Front Brake Rotors, Replaced Rear Brake Pads & Both Front Brake Rotors/Drums, and Performed Used Car Inspection and Maintenance Service!This cool 2004 Pontiac GTO Base features a beautiful *Barbados Blue Metallic exterior and a Black Leather interior*.*Technology and Entertainment Features*: Includes Keyless Entry, Premium Sound System, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Premium Blaupunkt Sound System, Anti Theft System, CD Changer, AM/FM Stereo, Single-Disc CD Player.*Safety and Economy Features*: Includes Daytime Running Lights, Drivers Air Bag, Anti-Lock Brakes, Delay-off headlights, Passenger Air Bag. Plus EPA rated fuel economy of 21.0 highway MPG / 16.0 City MPG (Based on EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your mileage will vary depending on driving conditions, how you drive and maintain your vehicle, etc.)*To get our below market retail value price on this 2004 Pontiac GTO Base STOCK# 4L231336* contact Performance Toyota before this Pontiac is gone! And we will give you top dollar for your trade!Performance Toyota has been family owned business serving Cincinnati Toyota shoppers for over 40 years. We also proudly serve Hamilton, Fairfield, West Chester, Colerain, Middletown, Liberty Township, Cleves, Lawrenceburg (Indiana), Sharonville, Springboro, Wyoming, Glendale, Blue Ash, Evendale and Mason. Call or stop by Performance Toyota on Route 4 in Fairfield today at (513) 874-8797 to schedule a test drive.. We Will Put A Smile On Your Face!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Pontiac GTO with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 6G2VX12G64L231336
Stock: 4L231336
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 54,130 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$16,595
Weathers Motors - Lima / Pennsylvania
**CASH ONLY, NO FINANCING----**ONLY 54,130 MILES, **CARFAX One-Owner. Phantom Black Metallic 2004 Pontiac GTO RWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 5.7L V8 SFI Aluminum Sought After Options include, **LEATHER SEATING, **LOW MILEAGE, **SECURITY SYSTEM, **WE BUY CARS & TRUCKS, **WE OFFER LOW FINANCE RATES, 6 TOUCH SCREEN, **Weathers Motors- Recipient of Federated DEALER of the YEAR AWARD.WEATHERS MOTORS- CELEBRATING 98 YEARS IN BUSINESS- Sales & Service....Media, West Chester, Chester, Concordville, Glen Mills, Aston, Brookhaven, Springfield and Ridley used cars near me, auto repair near me......... Recent Arrival! Odometer is 12275 miles below market average!SAVE BIG $$ We price our cars below market value right from the start. You get a great car at an exceptional price! .**Call our friendly sales staff at 610-566-5475 to schedule your appointment. Enjoy our relaxed, no pressure policy. Award winning dealer- Family owned and operated Since 1922. Free CARFAX, Report with every vehicle. All of our vehicles are Serviced, State Inspected then Professionally Detailed. That's the Weathers Way. WE SELL, SERVICE ( Oil Change, PA State Inspection, Tires, Brakes, Auto Repair, Engine Repair ) and BUY all makes and models, imports and domestics. Check out our website: WeathersMotors.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Pontiac GTO with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 6G2VX12GX4L224647
Stock: 220187
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 69,429 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$16,811
Alfa Romeo FIAT of Strongsville - Strongsville / Ohio
2004 Pontiac GTO Base 6-Speed Manual 5.7L V8 350HPRear find in this condition! This one won't last. Call now for appointment. 440-334-2155Power driver seat, Power windows, Premium audio system: Blaupunkt, Remote keyless entry. Clean CARFAX.Please call before coming to check availability. Ask us about our quick and easy financing and extended service contracts. We take trades and ship vehicles nationwide. Visit www.alfaohio.com or call 440-334-2155 for your one of a kind experience.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Pontiac GTO with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 6G2VX12G44L267817
Stock: P7335
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 88,325 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$13,780
Pointe Buick GMC - Penns Grove / New Jersey
Clean. Leather, Multi-CD Changer, Premium Sound System, Aluminum Wheels, ENGINE, 5.7L V8 SFI ALUMINUM, Non-Smoker vehicle READ MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Leather Seats, Premium Sound System, Multi-CD Changer, Aluminum Wheels Rear Spoiler, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Alarm. OPTION PACKAGES TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE (STD), ENGINE, 5.7L V8 SFI ALUMINUM (STD). Pontiac GTO with Quicksilver Metallic exterior and INTERIOR TRIM ANTHRACITE interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 350 HP at 5200 RPM*. Non-Smoker vehicle EXPERTS RAVE Edmunds.com's review says 'GTO is often credited as the first true 'muscle car.''. WHO WE ARE Welcome to Pointe Buick GMC. We are conveniently located in South Jersey on Route 130 in Carneys Point New Jersey 4 miles from the Delaware Memorial Bridge and 8 miles from the Commodore Barry Bridge. We have many happy customers from all over the country but mostly from New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Delaware. Please check our reviews on www.dealerrater.com and you will see what our customers are saying about us. We are a family owned Dealership Pricing analysis performed on 7/13/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Pontiac GTO with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 6G2VX12GX4L305759
Stock: G2211C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2019
- 51,651 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$17,977$1,588 Below Market
Castle Ford Lincoln - Michigan City / Indiana
THE ALL NEW CASTLE FORD LINCOLN, 10 Speakers, 17" x 8" 5-Spoke Aluminum Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, ETR AM/FM Stereo w/In-Dash 6-Disc CD Chngr, Four wheel independent suspension, Front & Rear Sport Bucket Seats, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium audio system: Blaupunkt, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers. Galaxy Silver Metallic 2005 Pontiac GTO RWD 6-Speed Manual 6.0L V8 SFI AluminumWelcome to the all new Castle Ford Lincoln of Michigan City Indiana Castle Ford Lincoln is the Automotive Home for Ford Lincoln Drivers in Portage, Valparaiso, Hammond, Gary, Chesterton, LaPorte and Michigan City, IN. Here at the all new Castle Ford Lincoln, we always strive to deliver a first-class car-shopping experience to Ford Lincoln drivers throughout Portage, Valparaiso, Hammond, Gary, Chesterton, LaPorte and Michigan City, IN. We make that possible by providing a stunning collection of vehicles, hassle-free financing and high-quality service and repairs. That's how we're able to serve as the one-stop shop for buying, financing and servicing Ford Lincoln cars suvs and Trucks. !
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Pontiac GTO with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 6G2VX12U75L435845
Stock: K143
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 63,154 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$17,994$489 Below Market
City Chevrolet - Columbia City / Indiana
Recent Arrival! 10 Speakers, 17' x 8' 5-Spoke Aluminum Wheels, ETR AM/FM Stereo w/In-Dash 6-Disc CD Chngr, Premium audio system: Blaupunkt, Security system, Speed control. 2005 Pontiac GTO Base Odometer is 3998 miles below market average! Our NO Hassle price is very competitive. Small City feel, Big City Deals! Only 17 miles west of Fort Wayne and 23 miles east of Warsaw. A short Drive for HUGE savings! Right next to Paiges Crossing! Proudly serving Columbia City, Huntington, Roanoke, Fort Wayne, Auburn, Warsaw, Leo, Goshen, Marion, Syracuse, Churubusco, Hicksville, Defiance, Valparaiso, Kendallville, Elkhart, Mishawaka, New Haven, South Bend and Angola. We apply every vehicle in stock with Perma Plate Paint Protect for $489 (not included in price)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Pontiac GTO with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 6G2VX12U25L422288
Stock: GM4955B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 160,524 milesNo accidents, 7 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,988
Sterling Chevrolet - Sterling / Illinois
** Leather Seats, Air Conditioning, ETR AM/FM Stereo w/In-Dash 6-Disc CD Chngr, Front & Rear Sport Bucket Seats, Leather steering wheel, Power passenger seat, Power windows, Premium audio system: Blaupunkt, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Telescoping steering wheel. Matte Black 2005 Pontiac GTO 2D Coupe 6.0L V8 SFI Aluminum 6-Speed Manual RWD We price all of our vehicles at or below 'fair market value' making them some of the best values online. Why do we do this? To make it easy for smart, savvy shoppers like yourself. Most vehicles come with a Lifetime Engine Warranty!** WE OFFER COMPETITIVE FINANCE RATES AND CAN MATCH OR BEAT MOST CREDIT UNIONS!! Call us at (815) 564-2672 to confirm availability. We are conveniently located just off I-88 at 1824 Locust St, Sterling, IL 61081.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Pontiac GTO with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 6G2VX12U55L455415
Stock: P2096B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 140,930 miles2 Accidents, 5 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$8,992
AutoNation Chevrolet Amarillo - Amarillo / Texas
Leather Seats Wheels; 18" X 8" (45.7 Cm X 20.3 Cm); 5-Spoke Aluminum; Painted Rear Spoiler Black Leather Seating Customer Dialogue Network Engine; 6.0L V8 Sfi Aluminum Seats; Front And Rear Sport Bucket; Leather Solid Paint Tires; P235/40Zr18-Blr; Performance Transmission; 4-Speed Automatic; Electronically Controlled With Overdrive This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for your interest in one of AutoNation Chevrolet's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2006 Pontiac GTO with 140,930mi. This Pontiac includes: ENGINE, 6.0L V8 SFI ALUMINUM 8 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. In addition to being well-cared for, this Pontiac GTO has very low mileage making it a rare find. This vehicle won't last long, take it home today. For more information or to set up a test drive please call Tim. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Pontiac GTO with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Trip Computer.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 6G2VX12UX6L544625
Stock: 6L544625
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 2,978 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$30,995
Carmel Motors - Indianapolis / Indiana
**PRICES DO NOT INCLUDE TAX, TITLE, AND DOCUMENTATION FEE OF $199**We are open and ready to serve you! Shop safely and conveniently from the comfort of your home! Free local delivery is now available!We Offer the Best Automotive Finance and Loans for Good and Bad Credit "GUARANTEED APPROVAL".Clean CARFAX. LEATHER SEATS*, Aluminum Wheels*, Memory Package*, Sport Package*, Premium Sound Package*, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Black Leather Seat Trim, Illuminated entry, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Phantom Black Metallic 2006 Pontiac GTO LS2 RWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 6.0L V8 SFI AluminumOdometer is 68372 miles below market average!Let Carmel Motors show you how easy it is to buy a quality used car in Carmel. We can arrange shipping to anywhere in the country at our discounted rates. We believe fair prices, superior service, and treating customers right leads to satisfied repeat buyers. SERVING ALL SURROUNDING CITIES OF CARMEL, FISHERS, WESTFIELD, MCCORDSVILLE, FORTVILLE, NEW PALESTINE, NEW CASTLE, GREENFIELD, GREENWOOD, MUNCIE, YORKTOWN, MARION, GAS CITY, SPENCER, CICERO, KOKOMO, LAFAYETTE, COLUMBUS, NASHVILLE, BROWNSBURG, AVON, BLOOMINGTON, MARTINSVILLE, BEDFORD, JASPER, WASHINGTON, EVANSVILLE, VINCENNES, GARY, CROWN POINTE, SHELBYVILLE, MERRILLVILLE, CRAWFORDSVILLE, WEST LAFAYETTE, FT WAYNE, SOUTH BEND, ELKHART, HAMMOND, RICHMOND, CINCINNATI, LOUISVILLE, CHICAGO, NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, EDINBURGH, TERRE HAUTE, SHERATON, MONTICELLO.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Pontiac GTO with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 6G2VX12U06L551177
Stock: SR-G19177
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 16,977 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$25,495
Auto Mall of Springfield - Springfield / Illinois
Auto Mall of Springfield presents you with this 2006 Pontiac GTO 6.0L V8. 2 owner GTO with a clean car-fax!This vehicle is in PRISTINE condition. Previous owner owned it for 7 years! ONLY 16,000 MILES. This vehicle is loaded with options including leather seats, premium alloy wheels, 6 cd changer, am/fm radio, cruise control, tinted windows, spoiler, and more. Stop by today or give us a call at 217-753-0037 if you have any questions or would like to schedule a test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Pontiac GTO with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 6G2VX12U86L830473
Stock: 21205
Certified Pre-Owned: No
