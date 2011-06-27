Used 2005 Pontiac GTO Consumer Reviews

Fast, Comfortable, Reliable. ultraworld , 12/11/2011 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I have owned my '05 GTO since new, It has a 6 spd man trans & 30k miles on it. I have changed the exhaust system, added a CAI and stereo. The car has not cost me a dime other than gas & oil changes. It has never been to the dealer for a repair, not once. I have had a bit of trouble making back tires last, it's so much fun to drive. On the highway, it's a pleasure to drive. It's very smooth and quiet, it gets 24mpg on the highway and about 15mpg in the city. I average about 17mpg in mostly city driving. These are the most comfortable seats I have ever sat in, they are both 8 way power adj. w/man lumbar adj. There's a lot of rear seat room too, but it's difficult to get in/out of. Report Abuse

First step to building wealth gtodude , 04/08/2013 4 of 4 people found this review helpful 05' GTO M6 I originally bought this car because I got tired of "fix-her-up" lemons and Ricky racers. What I didn't expect is to fall in love with it at first site. I'm a gear head at heart and at time I forget to do work the car needs because I don't like to work on it. Not that its hard work or difficult,I just rather be driving. No car has made me feel this way up to now. But I assure you,soon enough I will do plenty of engine mods. For the money I really feel when it comes to used american muscle/sports cars that do everything "well". You really can't find a better car in market,I'm sure of it. Report Abuse

GTO and the driver of today Hennesey GTO , 10/05/2009 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Coming back from a visit from Afghanistan I wanted a new vehicle. I was debating between three cars. A 2003 Ford Mustang Cobra, 2005 Corvette C-6 or a 2005/06 GTO. The Vette and the GTO offered 400Hp of true aspirated engine. The Cobra offered 390 with the factory Super Charger. The GTO had four seats. Also honestly, how many GTO's do you see compared to the mustang and Vette? My choice was obvious. I needed to put the test on it. I drove it from North Carolina to California and back. No problems the entire trip. When I got back there were some electronic issues. Nothing a few hundred cant fix. I later invested about $10,000 into the engine to make it a real 535 RWHP beast. I love my GTO. Report Abuse

Lots of power, lack of quality germie , 06/23/2009 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I really like my GTO. It has lots of power and it sounds great in my ears even with the stock exhaust. I didn't make any modifications to mine, everything is stock. The only technical issues I had so far were a water pump replacement at 40k, engine temp gauge problem (electronic part had to be replaced) at 16k. Looks like I got lucky compared to most of GTO owners. A downside is the poor quality of the car. The shifter is wobbly and not precise, the seam on the rear driver side seat is opening up and about to burst open (nobody ever sits on that seat), the paint on the driverside doorhandle is chipping off (pass. side handle had to be repainted already). Report Abuse