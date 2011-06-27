2004 Pontiac GTO Review
Pros & Cons
- Powerful V8, rear-wheel drive, predictable handling from fully independent suspension, loaded with standard features.
- Forgettable styling, numerous standard features make it an expensive proposition.
Other years
List Price
$16,694
Used GTO for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
It's got the power and the performance to wear the GTO name, but uninspired styling and an expensive price make the 2004 Pontiac GTO less likely to become a cult hit like its predecessor.
2004 Highlights
The 2004 GTO is an all-new rear-wheel-drive performance car from Pontiac. Although it is new to the U.S. market, it is based on a car sold by GM's Australian subsidiary, Holden, under the Monaro nameplate.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2004 Pontiac GTO.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Mike,01/28/2016
2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 4A)
I really hope this hits the top if the list lol. Car is awesome I love it, but if you don't know anything about cars these 2 things will save you a lot of grief and time pull the glove box in the top right hand corner under the dash is the bcm wiring harness put a wire protecter on it. it rubs on the glove box support beam causes a bunch of issues if you don't fix it. Secondly pull the driver side engine cover replace the fuel line with a steal braided one or else fire will probably occur besides those 2 issues 138xxx miles and she's still running strong with a stage 2 clutch header back exhaust stage 2 brakes and poly eurothane bushings gets ride of the body roll for most of your handling problems. Also the power steering line if not adjusted after about 100xxx miles will leak on your alternator but that's kinda just wear and tear
Ray,04/15/2016
2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 4A)
This car is great, and for the price unbeatable. The ls1 and tremac 6 speed combo is a great combination. Wonderful power and sounds mean when you put the pedal down. But, it also has the ability to be quite when leaving the neighborhood at 6 am. This is not a car for the Eco conscious or one looking for the cheapest route from point A to B. This is a car where you will enjoy the commute. Right now, I am measuring the car in smiles per gallon, and believe me, that number is quite large.
kev924,04/25/2013
I bought the car used in August of 2012 with 7,000 miles. It was the best bang (horsepower) for the buck I found while car shopping. I use the car as my daily driver. Plenty of power for everyday driving. Passing people is a breeze. No mechanical problems to date.
Cherlyn,09/17/2015
2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 4A)
I purchased my 2004 gto in 2009 I can say to date I have had know real problems with my gto other than getting pulled over by the cops just because I'm in a car that can beet them standing still and I have gone threw a few sets of pro rated tires untell I learned to keep my foot out of it,witch is real hard to do I might add.I park my car in the winter usually,one year I had no choice I had to drive it and leave it to me it just so happened to have one of the worst winers in a decade in Montana and had to drive my gto in three feet of snow and ice I was stunned how well the gto did my gto has 89'000 and I plan on having it forever I have owned many vehicle in my life and a few sports cars but the gto takes the cake.best car I have ever owned.
Features & Specs
See all Used 2004 Pontiac GTO features & specs
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 4
4-speed automatic
Gas
350 hp @ 5200 rpm
Sponsored cars related to the GTO
Related Used 2004 Pontiac GTO info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford C-Max Hybrid
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2006
- Used Chevrolet Cruze 2014
- Used Ram 2500 2016
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2009
- Used Acura TL 2007
- Used Chrysler 300 2014
- Used Lexus IS 300 2017
- Used BMW 7 Series 2017
- Used Cadillac XT5 2017
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Titan XD
- 2020 Challenger
- Acura ILX 2019
- Audi A4 2019
- 2019 Ford Taurus
- Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2019
- 2021 Porsche Cayenne News
- 2019 86
- 2021 Toyota 86 News
- BMW X3 M 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons