I purchased my 2004 gto in 2009 I can say to date I have had know real problems with my gto other than getting pulled over by the cops just because I'm in a car that can beet them standing still and I have gone threw a few sets of pro rated tires untell I learned to keep my foot out of it,witch is real hard to do I might add.I park my car in the winter usually,one year I had no choice I had to drive it and leave it to me it just so happened to have one of the worst winers in a decade in Montana and had to drive my gto in three feet of snow and ice I was stunned how well the gto did my gto has 89'000 and I plan on having it forever I have owned many vehicle in my life and a few sports cars but the gto takes the cake.best car I have ever owned.

