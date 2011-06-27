  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(241)
2004 Pontiac GTO Review

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful V8, rear-wheel drive, predictable handling from fully independent suspension, loaded with standard features.
  • Forgettable styling, numerous standard features make it an expensive proposition.
List Price
$16,694
Used GTO for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

It's got the power and the performance to wear the GTO name, but uninspired styling and an expensive price make the 2004 Pontiac GTO less likely to become a cult hit like its predecessor.

2004 Highlights

The 2004 GTO is an all-new rear-wheel-drive performance car from Pontiac. Although it is new to the U.S. market, it is based on a car sold by GM's Australian subsidiary, Holden, under the Monaro nameplate.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Pontiac GTO.

5(86%)
4(12%)
3(1%)
2(0%)
1(1%)
4.8
241 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Just so you know
Mike,01/28/2016
2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 4A)
I really hope this hits the top if the list lol. Car is awesome I love it, but if you don't know anything about cars these 2 things will save you a lot of grief and time pull the glove box in the top right hand corner under the dash is the bcm wiring harness put a wire protecter on it. it rubs on the glove box support beam causes a bunch of issues if you don't fix it. Secondly pull the driver side engine cover replace the fuel line with a steal braided one or else fire will probably occur besides those 2 issues 138xxx miles and she's still running strong with a stage 2 clutch header back exhaust stage 2 brakes and poly eurothane bushings gets ride of the body roll for most of your handling problems. Also the power steering line if not adjusted after about 100xxx miles will leak on your alternator but that's kinda just wear and tear
Changed my life
Ray,04/15/2016
2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 4A)
This car is great, and for the price unbeatable. The ls1 and tremac 6 speed combo is a great combination. Wonderful power and sounds mean when you put the pedal down. But, it also has the ability to be quite when leaving the neighborhood at 6 am. This is not a car for the Eco conscious or one looking for the cheapest route from point A to B. This is a car where you will enjoy the commute. Right now, I am measuring the car in smiles per gallon, and believe me, that number is quite large.
Bought used with 7,000 miles
kev924,04/25/2013
I bought the car used in August of 2012 with 7,000 miles. It was the best bang (horsepower) for the buck I found while car shopping. I use the car as my daily driver. Plenty of power for everyday driving. Passing people is a breeze. No mechanical problems to date.
Sea ya ......in montna
Cherlyn,09/17/2015
2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 4A)
I purchased my 2004 gto in 2009 I can say to date I have had know real problems with my gto other than getting pulled over by the cops just because I'm in a car that can beet them standing still and I have gone threw a few sets of pro rated tires untell I learned to keep my foot out of it,witch is real hard to do I might add.I park my car in the winter usually,one year I had no choice I had to drive it and leave it to me it just so happened to have one of the worst winers in a decade in Montana and had to drive my gto in three feet of snow and ice I was stunned how well the gto did my gto has 89'000 and I plan on having it forever I have owned many vehicle in my life and a few sports cars but the gto takes the cake.best car I have ever owned.
Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 4
4-speed automatic
Gas
350 hp @ 5200 rpm
More about the 2004 Pontiac GTO

Used 2004 Pontiac GTO Overview

The Used 2004 Pontiac GTO is offered in the following submodels: GTO Coupe. Available styles include 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2004 Pontiac GTO?

Price comparisons for Used 2004 Pontiac GTO trim styles:

  • The Used 2004 Pontiac GTO Base is priced between $16,694 and$16,694 with odometer readings between 17605 and17605 miles.

Which used 2004 Pontiac GTOS are available in my area?

