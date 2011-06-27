Used 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix Coupe Consumer Reviews

I might get another! packisgreat , 10/31/2014 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I've had 2002 GT Cpe since 2005 and at 125K it's going strong. Only larger repair has been a wheel bearing. It gets up to 30MPG-which was a 2200 mile trip at about 83 MPH in Mn and ND when it was at abt 110K. Uses no oil. Only irritating thing is the water leaking into tail lights. I'm looking to get a 2001 for my son. Report Abuse

Most bang for the buck F. Pusl , 04/21/2002 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Pontiac Excitement is just a buzzword until one gets to own and drive a Pontiac Grand Prix. I bought a 1998 GT for its distinctive and muscular styling. I was immediately surprised with its performance, which led mo to trade in on a 2001 GTP. This car's performance is simply awesome. The horsepower is definitely under rated. I took it to the west coast and loved the smoothness, comfort, handling and power, especially in the mountains, getting an average of 28 miles per gallon. Talk about reliability, in four years of driving the Grand Prix's I never had to take either car back to the dealer. for repair or adjustment. Report Abuse

Reliable, but has quirks Big Jim , 11/30/2015 GTP 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl S/C 4A) 4 of 5 people found this review helpful Has some electronics and electrical issues. Engine and transmission are solid. Got for about $5k several years ago. Hasn't missed a beat. Update 12-2019: Other than the plastic sport panels coming off it is 100 percent! Update 6/2020 still have it, runs good and not destroyed by routers! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

2002 Pontiac Grand Prix GT sendog2013 , 04/03/2013 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I was pretty lucky when my fiancÃ©e discovered my car on Kijiji! A private dealer had gotten my ride from a dealership where it has been traded in for a new car. The last owners basically used the car to drive to the store and church when it wasn't garaged most of its life! With only 114,000 kms and mint inside and very good outside it was pretty much brand new! Anyway, on to my review! A blast to drive, fast and handles awesome! I use it mostly for the highway as I'm traveling between provinces for work and moving. Glides perfectly at high speeds and before you know it you're doing 140 without watching your speed. Report Abuse