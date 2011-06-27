  1. Home
Used 1992 Pontiac Grand Prix Sedan Consumer Reviews

4.5
2 reviews
List Price Estimate
$759 - $1,855
corylindsay, 10/28/2003
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

it's a cool 1st car

92 grandprix Le

Rob, 08/07/2010
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I bought my grand prix as my first car and i paid 600 bucks and put about 2 grand in it and totally customized it inside and out. Tuned 3.1, fresh paint, custom exhaust, American racing 16's. It's so fun to drive, it hugs the road and never has any problems getting up and going. It can smoke deep dish 16'' tires easy. I love my custom grand prix!

