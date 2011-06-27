Used 1990 Pontiac Grand Prix Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|5-speed manual
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V6
|Combined MPG
|18
|19
|18
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|5-speed manual
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|15/23 mpg
|15/26 mpg
|15/23 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|240.0/368.0 mi.
|240.0/416.0 mi.
|240.0/368.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|16.0 gal.
|16.0 gal.
|16.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|18
|19
|18
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|220 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
|180 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
|220 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.1 l
|3.1 l
|3.1 l
|Horsepower
|205 hp @ 4800 rpm
|140 hp @ 4800 rpm
|205 hp @ 4800 rpm
|Turning circle
|39.7 ft.
|39.7 ft.
|39.7 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|37.8 in.
|37.8 in.
|38.8 in.
|Front leg room
|42.3 in.
|42.3 in.
|42.4 in.
|Front hip room
|52.0 in.
|52.0 in.
|53.1 in.
|Front shoulder room
|57.3 in.
|57.3 in.
|57.2 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|36.6 in.
|36.6 in.
|37.6 in.
|Rear hip Room
|52.6 in.
|52.6 in.
|53.9 in.
|Rear leg room
|34.8 in.
|34.8 in.
|36.2 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|57.3 in.
|57.3 in.
|57.4 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|193.9 in.
|193.9 in.
|194.8 in.
|Curb weight
|3451 lbs.
|3217 lbs.
|no
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|15.0 cu.ft.
|15.0 cu.ft.
|15.5 cu.ft.
|Height
|52.8 in.
|52.8 in.
|54.3 in.
|Wheel base
|107.5 in.
|107.5 in.
|107.5 in.
|Width
|70.9 in.
|70.9 in.
|70.9 in.
