  1. Home
  2. Pontiac
  3. Pontiac Grand Prix
  4. Used 1990 Pontiac Grand Prix
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1990 Pontiac Grand Prix Features & Specs

More about the 1990 Grand Prix
Overview
See Grand Prix Inventory
See Grand Prix Inventory
See Grand Prix Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic5-speed manual4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG181918
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic5-speed manual4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg15/26 mpg15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)240.0/368.0 mi.240.0/416.0 mi.240.0/368.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.16.0 gal.16.0 gal.
Combined MPG181918
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque220 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm180 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm220 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.1 l3.1 l3.1 l
Horsepower205 hp @ 4800 rpm140 hp @ 4800 rpm205 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle39.7 ft.39.7 ft.39.7 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.37.8 in.38.8 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.42.3 in.42.4 in.
Front hip room52.0 in.52.0 in.53.1 in.
Front shoulder room57.3 in.57.3 in.57.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.6 in.36.6 in.37.6 in.
Rear hip Room52.6 in.52.6 in.53.9 in.
Rear leg room34.8 in.34.8 in.36.2 in.
Rear shoulder room57.3 in.57.3 in.57.4 in.
Measurements
Length193.9 in.193.9 in.194.8 in.
Curb weight3451 lbs.3217 lbs.no
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.0 cu.ft.15.0 cu.ft.15.5 cu.ft.
Height52.8 in.52.8 in.54.3 in.
Wheel base107.5 in.107.5 in.107.5 in.
Width70.9 in.70.9 in.70.9 in.
See Grand Prix InventorySee Grand Prix InventorySee Grand Prix Inventory

Related Used 1990 Pontiac Grand Prix info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles