Used 2005 Pontiac Grand Am Sedan Consumer Reviews
Riding in as a kid, driving it as a teen
I'm not sure how many people are going to look at a review on a 7 year old car but here is mine. My dad bought A V-6 version of this car in '05 almost new, however it was used as a rental car. The only problems we ever had with it were the windows came off track (not a big deal you can fix it yourself), the rear passenger window it dead no movement at all (happened this year), and when i was 10 i had a mini TV and my Xbox hooked up to the 12v outlet and blew a fuse and messed up the outlet. no matter what we do the fuses keep popping. But overall now that its mine it is absolutely perfect for me to go back and forth to high school and work
My Pontiac Grand Am SE 3.4 V6
We bought our Grand Am used with 21000 miles in 2006. It has 71000 on it now, it has been quite reliable. The only issues have been: the turn signal switch clicking (the factory put too much grease, I just removed some with a q-tip and it went away) and a battery. Otherwise it has been a good car. It is hard to see out when backing up, and it has a lot of road noise.
Pontiac is the Best
I am a 54 year old woman who has had nothing but Pontiac's. I wanted the 2005 Grand Am because it was the last year they were making it. I bought it new. I loved my 89 and love this one even more!! You cannot go wrong with a Pontiac!
Awesome
LOVE IT! I bought this car brand new so i've had it for about 3 yrs. NOTHING has gone wrong. Haven't had to fix anything!! Just your typical oil change and brake change. Oh, and had to change the bulb in one of the headlights. NOTHING at all to fix as far as the engine is concerned. A little loud on the hwy but nothing to complain about.
Anthony's 2nd Grand Am
i purchased a 1996 GT and i loved it but it needed a lot of work as time went by but this 05 v6 Grand Am runs smoothly and drives awesome. i love this car it has lots of pick up and very roomy
