Used 2003 Pontiac Grand Am Sedan Consumer Reviews

Good first car, lots of problems. whiteside1013 , 08/28/2013 6 of 7 people found this review helpful This car is a good first car, but not much more than that. I purchased it from my older brother, who owned it for about 2 years. Before him, it was owned by a family friend and before that a car rental service, so my car has seen its fair share of abuse. When my brother bought the car, it had a leak in the cooling system to where it had to be filled every week or so. It was too expensive to fix, so I've been living with it. The driver side windows have been broken twice. The oil switch broke, which almost totaled the car. The starter went out. The washer pump is broken. The horn is broken. The dashboard is warping up. The keyless entry system is broke

Mistake! Ashley , 06/21/2010 4 of 5 people found this review helpful ONE owner. I bought new 10/2002 happy to have a new car. Headliner fell down 5X in the first 6 mos, then brake pads (every 4 mos & a few calipers) Owner of 5 cars in my life, ONLY 1 has done this, hmm?? Driver, doubt it. Then 2007 big ticket repairs, Dex-Cool ruined hoses, gaskets, manifolds THEN I find out about the Class Action Lawsuit too late to file my repairs. Also replaced many other parts. Do I go on? Not only did I pay of $24K new I have about $8K in repairs. Sell? find out about GM's extreme depreciation, I could not get this nightmare off my hands! 2010 with a 155K mi & needs 3K more in repairs to run, I can't give this car away at this point! Buy a GM, NEVER AGAIN!

Best purchase I've made Chris A. , 12/11/2018 GT 4dr Sedan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I bought this car 11yrs ago with 68k miles on it. It now has 208k and going strong! All it ever needs is preventative maintenance, tires and brakes. Biggest thing I had to do was a thermostat and some coolant lines. Lights are on the dash but the reader shows no codes. I think it's just old electrical issue as a lot of GM's have after a decade. I have been very blessed with this car. I will stay with her until she dies which I don't think will be soon. I think I can get 250-300k miles out of it. If you have a chance to pick one up under 80k miles don't hesitate. It will last you with proper maintenance. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

it's okay Doug , 06/17/2016 GT1 4dr Sedan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) 3 of 4 people found this review helpful I drive my cousins 2003 Pontiac grand am gt all the time that it's basically my car. there so many problems. the big ones are the coolant system problems, leaks coolant and overheats, always filling coolant. needs a new radiator. seals around windshield and back windshield are coming up, radio doesn't light up anymore, cheap materials overall. has good power and acceleration though, I'm not afraid to put it to the floor and pass someone, electrical issues with security system though, keyless entry doesn't work. headlights very foggy. only but if it has less than 120k Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort