  1. Home
  2. Pontiac
  3. Pontiac Grand Am
  4. Used 2003 Pontiac Grand Am
  5. Used 2003 Pontiac Grand Am Sedan
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2003 Pontiac Grand Am Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 2003 Grand Am
5(55%)4(24%)3(14%)2(6%)1(1%)
4.3
98 reviews
Write a review
See all Grand Ams for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,380 - $3,372
Used Grand Am for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345...20

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Good first car, lots of problems.

whiteside1013, 08/28/2013
6 of 7 people found this review helpful

This car is a good first car, but not much more than that. I purchased it from my older brother, who owned it for about 2 years. Before him, it was owned by a family friend and before that a car rental service, so my car has seen its fair share of abuse. When my brother bought the car, it had a leak in the cooling system to where it had to be filled every week or so. It was too expensive to fix, so I've been living with it. The driver side windows have been broken twice. The oil switch broke, which almost totaled the car. The starter went out. The washer pump is broken. The horn is broken. The dashboard is warping up. The keyless entry system is broke

Report Abuse

Mistake!

Ashley, 06/21/2010
4 of 5 people found this review helpful

ONE owner. I bought new 10/2002 happy to have a new car. Headliner fell down 5X in the first 6 mos, then brake pads (every 4 mos & a few calipers) Owner of 5 cars in my life, ONLY 1 has done this, hmm?? Driver, doubt it. Then 2007 big ticket repairs, Dex-Cool ruined hoses, gaskets, manifolds THEN I find out about the Class Action Lawsuit too late to file my repairs. Also replaced many other parts. Do I go on? Not only did I pay of $24K new I have about $8K in repairs. Sell? find out about GM's extreme depreciation, I could not get this nightmare off my hands! 2010 with a 155K mi & needs 3K more in repairs to run, I can't give this car away at this point! Buy a GM, NEVER AGAIN!

Report Abuse

Best purchase I've made

Chris A., 12/11/2018
GT 4dr Sedan (3.4L 6cyl 4A)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I bought this car 11yrs ago with 68k miles on it. It now has 208k and going strong! All it ever needs is preventative maintenance, tires and brakes. Biggest thing I had to do was a thermostat and some coolant lines. Lights are on the dash but the reader shows no codes. I think it's just old electrical issue as a lot of GM's have after a decade. I have been very blessed with this car. I will stay with her until she dies which I don't think will be soon. I think I can get 250-300k miles out of it. If you have a chance to pick one up under 80k miles don't hesitate. It will last you with proper maintenance.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

it's okay

Doug, 06/17/2016
GT1 4dr Sedan (3.4L 6cyl 4A)
3 of 4 people found this review helpful

I drive my cousins 2003 Pontiac grand am gt all the time that it's basically my car. there so many problems. the big ones are the coolant system problems, leaks coolant and overheats, always filling coolant. needs a new radiator. seals around windshield and back windshield are coming up, radio doesn't light up anymore, cheap materials overall. has good power and acceleration though, I'm not afraid to put it to the floor and pass someone, electrical issues with security system though, keyless entry doesn't work. headlights very foggy. only but if it has less than 120k

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Report Abuse

1st Grand Am GT

apple3006, 08/05/2006
2 of 4 people found this review helpful

I love my car!!! I bought it with 21K miles still under warranty. Regular oil changes, tire rotations, etc. this car runs fine. I changed the battery and had work done under warranty just after purchasing, since then, no problems!! I work at a high end car retailer and wouldn't even think of buying from my job. Very reliable car, good engine,love the leather interior, moonroof and "moonsoon" stereo. I get tons of compliments about the chrome wheels too! Only wish it had more grip in the snow and ice, you have to drive carefully in the winter weather. Just a tad bit more HP would make this car better, but it's awesome!!

Report Abuse
12345...20
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Grand Ams for sale

Related Used 2003 Pontiac Grand Am Sedan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles