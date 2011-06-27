  1. Home
Used 1998 Pontiac Grand Am Features & Specs

More about the 1998 Grand Am
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG242424
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/30 mpg20/30 mpg20/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.0/456.0 mi.304.0/456.0 mi.304.0/456.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.2 gal.15.2 gal.15.2 gal.
Combined MPG242424
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque155 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm155 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm155 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l2.4 l2.4 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 6000 rpm150 hp @ 6000 rpm150 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.3 ft.35.3 ft.35.3 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.37.8 in.37.8 in.
Front leg room43.1 in.43.1 in.43.1 in.
Front hip room50.2 in.49.3 in.49.3 in.
Front shoulder room52.2 in.52.2 in.52.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.0 in.36.5 in.36.5 in.
Rear hip Room50.7 in.50.4 in.50.4 in.
Rear leg room34.9 in.33.9 in.33.9 in.
Rear shoulder room52.6 in.53.5 in.53.5 in.
Measurements
Length186.9 in.186.9 in.186.9 in.
Curb weight2877 lbs.2945 lbs.2835 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.4 cu.ft.13.4 cu.ft.13.4 cu.ft.
Height53.5 in.53.5 in.53.5 in.
Wheel base103.4 in.103.4 in.103.4 in.
Width68.3 in.68.3 in.68.3 in.
