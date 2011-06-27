Used 1991 Pontiac Grand Am Sedan Consumer Reviews
can't all cars be made this good?
RELIABLE mostly trouble free. Did not need major items, wheel bearings, heater, and ignition parts until after 180,000 miles.Good starter in cold MN winters. Rode well in long trips. Steady 28 mpg throughout the years. Paint job excellent condition yet. Interior basic and functional. Sat four winter-clothed men comfortably.
Awesome Car
I raced a 2002 Honda Civic EX with 138 hp and dusted him! This car is extremely comfortable and the ride is extremely smooth. The tranny will shift to any gear as soon as you move the center shift lever.
Uhg.
Worst first car expierence ever. Within 1 year, it blasted through 4 alternators, 17 fan belts, 3 A/c systems, Exhaust overhaul, Driver side window belt ripped so window was useless, Center console broke, Breakes replaced Twice (Gave out each time on the highway), Pedal also once started sticking so I could not idle the car accelerated to about 60mph on its own. I have to hold down brakes to NOT accelerate immediatly. And thats just things that happened fromt he top of my head. There was more, but I don't care to recall it all.
GMC and Pontiac not Honorable
Ran into a Secret Warranty or Special Warranty issue. The car was made and purchase unknown to me with a problem with the primer called delamination which casues the paint to peel and car start rusting. No notice was sent out nor was I ever approach to get it repaired when I was taking the car to several different Pontiac dealers for repair. They will not fix their misstake due to the age and mileage of car.
Love It
I really like this car. I bought it a year ago with 104K and it now had 120K. It has never given me any trouble. The only thing i can complain about is the 2.5L doesn't have much power and the fenders aren't very strong. Somebody bumbed my front fender with thier hip and it bent like a popcan. I like how it drives- smooth and nice. The a/c works really good. I put some Pontiac alloy wheels on it to replace the hub caps because they kept falling off on my gravel road. Otherwise this car has been really reliable and i can't complain.
