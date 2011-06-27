  1. Home
  2. Pontiac
  3. Pontiac G6
  4. Used 2010 Pontiac G6
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2010 Pontiac G6 Consumer Reviews

More about the 2010 G6
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
3 reviews
Write a review
See all G6s for sale
List Price Range
$4,900 - $8,995
Used G6 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Best Starter Car I could've asked for

DJayL, 04/16/2018
Fleet 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Even if the car doesnt come with everything it's very able to be customized. I replaced the stereo with a pioneer for bluetooth. I swapped out the headlights with some new ones that weren't oxidized. I had an older model climate control and swapped that with the one from the newer model(09-10) and it was a direst swap. There's just so many things you can do to it that you can't do with other cars or is a lot harder in other cars. Bought the car for $5.5k back in late Nov of '14 with 81k miles on it and sold it to the insurance company in the summer of '17 for $6k after a hail storm. I no major issues with car throughout my time with it other than the air conditioning which didn't work when i bought the car but didn't realize until the summer. I went without that until the beggining of the summer that I sold it. I would recommend this car to others looking in this price range.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Reliable with decent power

Forrest M, 03/16/2020
Fleet 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Never had a major issue with the car. Acceleration and top speed are surprisingly good for a 4 cylinder sedan. Has been reliable and fun to drive.

Report Abuse

Smooth driving

Logan, 08/09/2019
Fleet 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A)
0 of 1 people found this review helpful

It drives really smooth and is really fun to drive

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all G6s for sale

Related Used 2010 Pontiac G6 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles