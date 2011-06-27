Used 2006 Pontiac G6 Convertible Consumer Reviews

Dave , 08/27/2015 GTP 2dr Convertible (3.9L 6cyl 4A)

Bought at 30,000 miles and when slicked up and detailed it looked alright at first and I was hypnotized by the convertible top. I was wanting some power and was expecting the mpg to not be that great with a sporty ride. The problem is, as the car gets older the already poor mpg gets much much worse 16 in city (more like 10) and 24 highway (more like 18). The coolant system is a patchwork mess of connectors and hoses and none of the plastic connectors can be found anywhere but the dealer (for as long as they make parts). This system has leaked since I bought it and no mechanic was able to find a leak no matter how many I took it to. Drivers wheel hub assembly went out right at 60 thousand just like clockwork like so many others (with the other side to soon follow). Paint peeled off outside windshield panel on drivers side. Should have took a longer look at the paint quality when I bought it cause it is more poor than even the cheapest cars. The leather is durable but didn't ever feel high quality to me. Felt more like vinyl to me. Seat leather was starting to split but was repaired. Exhaust started to hiss when accelerating. Interior should have been looked at longer when purchased cause there are no good materials or even good plastics here. Just hard hard cheap plastic that needs to be kept in a garage cause the sun and age has made it look horrible after three and a half years even with using visors in front and back. AC control group back light burned out and the cheap leds are soldered in and can not be changed out easy. Have to get a new control panel for the AC controls. Gear shift lights went off as well and can't see the gear you are in without turning on overhead lights. I overheated on the highway and I soon realized my slow leak was a busted heater core at 110,000. All this was despite always having the maintenance done regularly all fluids changed on time. The engine was still solid though (not sure though if any damage was done to the heads cause of overheat). The fun factor is awesome with the top down though, except the door sill is rather high and you have to raise your seat all the wait up and you still feel like you are in a bathtub with wheels cause you are still low inside the car. The top has always rattled when driving over rough roads and the dealer said it was normal and that they all did that even when new. I found paperwork in the glovebox after purchase that said original owner had top repaired under warranty. I never had engine or transmission problems but after reading the horror stories and realizing that the magical 150,000 mile mark for the transmission to fall out (as 80 percent of owners will tell ya) was soon approaching, I decided to drop it like the dying horse it was. It needed at least a couple thousand in parts to make it just reliable again on a car that was in its ninth year already. Some parts were starting to be hard to find and I wasn't wanting to see what was gonna go next. I had been very lucky already not to have had the powertrain go yet. It's currently sitting on a crummy used car lot at an absolute insane price 10 grand after tax, tag, and title. 10 grand for a dead brand that is made cheap and usually never sees much over 150,000 miles. Most pontiacs are in the junkyard and that's sadly where this brand should go. GM really went cheap on a car that could have saved the company. I wanted to support America and buy American, but they are all junk next to even the cheapest foreign cars and my livelihood depends on a good car So I went asian as so many others have.