Used 1999 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am Consumer Reviews
Love it!
In 2007, I was looking for a camaro as I had had a 1973, 1978, and 1989 in the past and loved them. Then I saw the red T/A sitting at a buick dealer. A 1999 with only 34,000 miles on it. T-tops, leather power seats with power lumbar support, auto-trans, 10 speaker cd stereo, I was in heaven! I love that when you tromp on it, it plants you back in the seat and the tires chirp in the first 3 gears even when you leave the trans in Drive. She is beautiful. As for repairs, I have had to replace one head light motor, one power window motor, two modules, and for some reason, multiple turn signal bulbs. I try to keep the milage down, but I love to drive it so it now has 65,000 miles. I adore my t/a.
It's a hand grenade!
It was fun to drive but it's a rattle trap piece of junk. What hasn't been replaced or fixed? You name it. The rear end bearings have been done twice and third gear just disappeared. Doors sag, locks jam, wiper motor went, have replaced all rotors the fronts twice, calipers replaced, cat is rattling, sway bar links replaced, as it gets older everything is loosening up exponentially (spelling on that one?). the motor is starting to knock a bit in cold weather (sounds like a rod) and I use Synthetic Oil only. Looks nice and goes fast but wasn't made for the long haul. If your looking at one over 100K run RUN!
TRANSAM A CAR TO BE PROUD OF
I bought my car from new in 1999 and what a great car it is, i had it shipped over to where i live in england and love it to bits. I cant understand why GM stopped production of such a beutiful looking car, and boy does it go it is very fast and the LS1 is one hell of an engine.
WS6 Supercar
This car is fun, fast, and reliable. The exterior is a work of art (and somewhat weird science with the WS6 package). Getting into the car can sometimes be a chore, but with the T- Tops you can just jump in and out of the top (haha j/k). Since I've owned it over the past year, the only problems I've had were to tighten a headlight and change a bulb, nothing exactly serious.
Great, fun car!
I bought my T/A in July of '07. I had to get a few things fixed and replaced, but that's because the previous owner didn't take care of it. I use only 93 octane gas from either Shell or Chevron, and only use Royal Purple oil. Since I've gotten ahold of it, it's run better than ever. I guess what I'm trying to say is, just take care of it. Mine has Ram Air and some mods, and it dyno'd at 370hp. Even a stock T/A is fast! I get a ton of looks, and people trying to race me. I used to have an Integra, and I have to say... American muscle is the only way to go. If you get this car, you will not be disappointed.
