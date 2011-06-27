Used 1998 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am Consumer Reviews

Trans Am Ram Air tedmc , 06/13/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Love this car! Fun to drive and the 5.7 liter coupled with a six speed tranny is pure throwback American muscle. All the horsepower and torque of higher priced cars is readily available under your right foot! It's really hard to beat this car in the bang for your buck category. Report Abuse

AWESOME POWER! Matthewhogue , 06/14/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful No matter what you think you know, you have no idea till you drive one. Go test drive one, your adrenaline will be pumping so high that you will write a check in the car on the way back while trying to still drive it. They lose value fast, so get a used one.

The last of a good thing baddriver01 , 06/17/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This is my second Trans Am (my first being a 1979) and I am in heaven. I got the car cheap because of the mileage but love everything. I have only fixed some minor problems (broken seatbelt guide, radio light, weirdle worn fromt tires, A/C) but this car has all the power it had when new. T-tops are a must on these cars.

One of the best muscle cars ever made TB420 , 12/17/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This car is great to drive even in the corners the car handles beautifully the most fun you will ever have in a car.