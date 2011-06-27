Used 1998 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am Consumer Reviews
Trans Am Ram Air
Love this car! Fun to drive and the 5.7 liter coupled with a six speed tranny is pure throwback American muscle. All the horsepower and torque of higher priced cars is readily available under your right foot! It's really hard to beat this car in the bang for your buck category.
AWESOME POWER!
No matter what you think you know, you have no idea till you drive one. Go test drive one, your adrenaline will be pumping so high that you will write a check in the car on the way back while trying to still drive it. They lose value fast, so get a used one.
The last of a good thing
This is my second Trans Am (my first being a 1979) and I am in heaven. I got the car cheap because of the mileage but love everything. I have only fixed some minor problems (broken seatbelt guide, radio light, weirdle worn fromt tires, A/C) but this car has all the power it had when new. T-tops are a must on these cars.
One of the best muscle cars ever made
This car is great to drive even in the corners the car handles beautifully the most fun you will ever have in a car.
muscule car
I bought this car 2 months ago and I love it! the car performance is more than I excpeted it's really fast, it handles really good in turns and what ilove the most about id is that it puts mustangs to a shame.even the top of the line mustang can not compete with this car. of cource is a GM car always puts ford in it's place.
