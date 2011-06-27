Estimated values
1992 Porsche 968 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,507
|$6,477
|$8,079
|Clean
|$3,113
|$5,765
|$7,194
|Average
|$2,325
|$4,340
|$5,426
|Rough
|$1,537
|$2,916
|$3,657
Estimated values
1992 Porsche 968 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,264
|$8,703
|$10,031
|Clean
|$5,560
|$7,746
|$8,933
|Average
|$4,153
|$5,832
|$6,737
|Rough
|$2,745
|$3,917
|$4,541