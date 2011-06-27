  1. Home
  2. Pontiac
  3. Pontiac Firebird
  4. Used 1997 Pontiac Firebird
  5. Used 1997 Pontiac Firebird Convertible
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1997 Pontiac Firebird Convertible Consumer Reviews

More about the 1997 Firebird
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Write a review
See all Firebirds for sale
List Price Estimate
$2,018 - $4,694
Used Firebird for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

1997 Formula Firebird LT1

jim683, 07/01/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

The LT1 performs flawlessly, The car is fast and good looking, my wife says she looks GOOD in this car and she does. Gas miles on highway averages 24-27 and around 19 in city. Drop the top and go on nice days

Report Abuse
Write a review
See all Firebirds for sale

Related Used 1997 Pontiac Firebird Convertible info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles