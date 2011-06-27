Used 1995 Pontiac Firebird Hatchback Consumer Reviews

My 2 Cents chris~~ , 04/03/2004 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Bought this car used in 97, still have it without any problems, just minor things. Only change oil, tires, 1 tune up and minor work on transmission, small leak. Gets good gas mileage and descently quick when you hit the gas and it sounds good, throaty when RPM's are up. It gets people's attention especially girls when driving around with T-Tops off. Report Abuse

Love it. Jon Bradley , 01/12/2009 3 of 4 people found this review helpful I've had this car for almost a month now and I must say I absolutely love it. I bought it for $3500 with 164,000 miles. The previous owner (and only owner) loved this car very much! There isn't a scratch on it and the interior is better than most used vehicles I was looking at from the 2000s. I am 17 and this is my very first car, and I must say that this right now is my single most important material posession. The only thing I have had to fix on this vehicle was a bad brake light. The rest is basically like new.

1995 FireHawk Harley , 08/19/2009 3 of 5 people found this review helpful Purchased this for a fun summer car. 1 Owner Firehawk with all SLP options and 315 HP, 6 speed hurst along with the $1500 suspension option. Fast, Quick and currently less than 42000 miles. Keeping everything stock from now but hopefully this will be worth what I paid for it a few years down the road.

1995 formula qtrmlr , 05/12/2008 3 of 5 people found this review helpful Love this car. Everything is still tight & works, even with the miles it has now. Fun fun fun