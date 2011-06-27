Used 1995 Pontiac Firebird Hatchback Consumer Reviews
My 2 Cents
Bought this car used in 97, still have it without any problems, just minor things. Only change oil, tires, 1 tune up and minor work on transmission, small leak. Gets good gas mileage and descently quick when you hit the gas and it sounds good, throaty when RPM's are up. It gets people's attention especially girls when driving around with T-Tops off.
Love it.
I've had this car for almost a month now and I must say I absolutely love it. I bought it for $3500 with 164,000 miles. The previous owner (and only owner) loved this car very much! There isn't a scratch on it and the interior is better than most used vehicles I was looking at from the 2000s. I am 17 and this is my very first car, and I must say that this right now is my single most important material posession. The only thing I have had to fix on this vehicle was a bad brake light. The rest is basically like new.
1995 FireHawk
Purchased this for a fun summer car. 1 Owner Firehawk with all SLP options and 315 HP, 6 speed hurst along with the $1500 suspension option. Fast, Quick and currently less than 42000 miles. Keeping everything stock from now but hopefully this will be worth what I paid for it a few years down the road.
1995 formula
Love this car. Everything is still tight & works, even with the miles it has now. Fun fun fun
First car
I'm 18 years old and this is my first car. I think it's one the better looking cars you can buy. Runs great at 132,000 miles and doesn't burn oil. 0- 60 time is ok and nothing to brag about. so far ive got an cold air intake an a brand new flowmaster. It maxes out at 115 in fourth at 5500 rpms. A great car to start off with. I'm currently saving up for a Gto because 180hp is not enuff for me. need something that will lock me into the drivers seat not tap me. overall 8/10
Sponsored cars related to the Firebird
Related Used 1995 Pontiac Firebird Hatchback info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner