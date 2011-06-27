  1. Home
  2. Pontiac
  3. Pontiac Firebird
  4. Used 1995 Pontiac Firebird
  5. Used 1995 Pontiac Firebird Hatchback
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1995 Pontiac Firebird Hatchback Consumer Reviews

More about the 1995 Firebird
5(33%)4(56%)3(11%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.2
18 reviews
Write a review
See all Firebirds for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,720 - $4,001
Used Firebird for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
1234

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

My 2 Cents

chris~~, 04/03/2004
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Bought this car used in 97, still have it without any problems, just minor things. Only change oil, tires, 1 tune up and minor work on transmission, small leak. Gets good gas mileage and descently quick when you hit the gas and it sounds good, throaty when RPM's are up. It gets people's attention especially girls when driving around with T-Tops off.

Report Abuse

Love it.

Jon Bradley, 01/12/2009
3 of 4 people found this review helpful

I've had this car for almost a month now and I must say I absolutely love it. I bought it for $3500 with 164,000 miles. The previous owner (and only owner) loved this car very much! There isn't a scratch on it and the interior is better than most used vehicles I was looking at from the 2000s. I am 17 and this is my very first car, and I must say that this right now is my single most important material posession. The only thing I have had to fix on this vehicle was a bad brake light. The rest is basically like new.

Report Abuse

1995 FireHawk

Harley, 08/19/2009
3 of 5 people found this review helpful

Purchased this for a fun summer car. 1 Owner Firehawk with all SLP options and 315 HP, 6 speed hurst along with the $1500 suspension option. Fast, Quick and currently less than 42000 miles. Keeping everything stock from now but hopefully this will be worth what I paid for it a few years down the road.

Report Abuse

1995 formula

qtrmlr, 05/12/2008
3 of 5 people found this review helpful

Love this car. Everything is still tight & works, even with the miles it has now. Fun fun fun

Report Abuse

First car

Mitch, 05/21/2006
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I'm 18 years old and this is my first car. I think it's one the better looking cars you can buy. Runs great at 132,000 miles and doesn't burn oil. 0- 60 time is ok and nothing to brag about. so far ive got an cold air intake an a brand new flowmaster. It maxes out at 115 in fourth at 5500 rpms. A great car to start off with. I'm currently saving up for a Gto because 180hp is not enuff for me. need something that will lock me into the drivers seat not tap me. overall 8/10

Report Abuse
1234
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Firebirds for sale

Related Used 1995 Pontiac Firebird Hatchback info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles