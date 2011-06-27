Used 1994 Pontiac Firebird Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Couldn't buy this car from me. Firebirds Rule , 04/11/2008 5 of 5 people found this review helpful This is by far the best and most fun car Ive driven. I've added K&N air intake and flowmaster exhaust, tinted the windows extremely dark, and added chrome rims and performance tires. Just added a top notch sound system, replaced everything, and I couldn't be happier with the car. It may have a TMV of $2300, or whatever, but there is no way I'd sell it for triple that. I would drive this car every mile for the rest of my life if I could, unfortunately there is no car that lasts that long. Report Abuse

Nickel and Dimed 94frbdrd94 , 03/30/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful The car is overall a nice car for its time. However owning one today for me is very costly. I have more money in repairs than what the car is worth or what I paid for it and the car has under 60,000 miles. Maybe some last longer, but mine has been giving me grief ever since I owned it. Right now it is messed up and nobody has been able to figure out why. I'm tired of repairing things, and think I'm going to just sell it for a loss. I advise you to look into the reliability of these cars before purchasing. Some can last a long time, but mine has been horrible. I got to know a few mechanics well unfortunately.

Been a good car Bob , 05/22/2006 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I have owned my car for about 4 years now. So far I have added a lot of mods to make it faster and the LT1 responds very well to simple bolt ons. This car is a lot of fun to drive but can be dangerous in the rain. I would suggest you learn how to do all the repairs yourself if you intend to buy one of these cars since I consider the majority of shops to be scam artists. If you want to learn more about the Pontiac Firebird, all Generations, come check out FirebirdNation.com

Great car tom , 04/05/2005 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Bought the car 5 years ago with 50k miles. Now has 120k. No major problems during that time - just a bad alternator and a water pump that I replaced. The only real maintenance I've done is change the oil every 5k miles with mobil1 synthetic. The clutch feels like it's finally wearing out and I'll probably need to replace it soon. The 3.4L v6 (160hp) isn't exactly fast, but isn't slow either. Seems just as fast as when I first drove it. Great car and seems like it will last up to 200k miles with no real problems. Gets gas mileage around 19mpg city and 30mpg on long trips.