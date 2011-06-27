  1. Home
Used 1993 Pontiac Firebird Hatchback Consumer Reviews

More about the 1993 Firebird
4.5
4 reviews
Still Strong

Heckel, 09/18/2008
I have had this car for a year now and have no complaints. It handles very well and takes off how and when you want it to. Its got 186,000 miles on it and you would never know it without looking at the numbers.I've won several competitions and am now a true firebird fan.

A tail of two Cars!

BigNick, 07/10/2003
This truly is a tale of two cars. On one hand you have the amazing head turning style, power and handeling. Yet you must put up with many mechanical problems. The engine and trannsmission are very strong, it is all the ancillary mechanical parts(emmissions) that tend to give you problems. For me the Power Handeling, and the all important "babe Magnet"factor outweighs the negatives.

One fast reliable bird

Dagger, 04/19/2006
What can I say; purchased it right off the showroom floor and may never part with it. Engine is still bone stock internally. Bigger injectors, headers and a little supercharger make this fast vehicle faster. They have been on for 9 years and its still running strong. The car is showing its age with the usual creaks and rattles but I can live with them; just turn up the radio louder. The only item that has failed is the radio and the door speakers; easy fixes. You cant go wrong with the looks either. It still turns heads even for a 13 yr old car. The rear end has been replaced but it didnt fail but probably would have running slicks so a 12 bolt was easily installed. very fun car.

'93 Formula Firebird

Rick, 08/06/2007
She's getting old. Parts are starting to fail. Worst so far, altenator, heater hoses (2007) oil leak on pan and timing cover, which is gonna be one nasty fix. Blew the posi in'97.

