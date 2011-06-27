  1. Home
Used 1992 Pontiac Firebird Features & Specs

More about the 1992 Firebird
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V8
Combined MPG181818
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/24 mpg15/24 mpg15/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)232.5/372.0 mi.232.5/372.0 mi.232.5/372.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.5 gal.15.5 gal.15.5 gal.
Combined MPG181818
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque185 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm185 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm285 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.1 l3.1 l5.0 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 4400 rpm140 hp @ 4400 rpm205 hp @ 4200 rpm
Turning circle38.5 ft.38.5 ft.38.5 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.0 in.37.0 in.37.0 in.
Front leg room43.0 in.43.0 in.43.0 in.
Front hip room55.6 in.55.6 in.55.6 in.
Front shoulder room57.2 in.56.3 in.57.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.6 in.35.6 in.35.6 in.
Rear hip Room42.8 in.42.8 in.42.8 in.
Rear leg room28.9 in.28.9 in.28.9 in.
Rear shoulder room56.3 in.56.3 in.56.3 in.
Measurements
Length195.1 in.195.1 in.195.2 in.
Curb weight3121 lbs.3280 lbs.3343 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.4 cu.ft.12.4 cu.ft.12.4 cu.ft.
Height49.7 in.49.7 in.49.7 in.
Wheel base101.0 in.101.0 in.101.0 in.
Width72.4 in.72.4 in.72.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Green Metallic
  • Brilliant Red Metallic
  • Yellow
  • Bright White
  • Black
  • Dark Aqua Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Dark Jade Gray Metallic
  • Black
  • Brilliant Red Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Dark Jade Gray Metallic
  • Yellow
  • Dark Green Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Dark Aqua Metallic
  • Yellow
  • Dark Aqua Metallic
  • Brilliant Red Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Bright Red
  • Dark Jade Gray Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Dark Green Metallic
