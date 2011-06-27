  1. Home
Used 1991 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am GTA Consumer Reviews

More about the 1991 Firebird
4.8
4 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

All Out Performance

Olen, 05/23/2003
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

This car can go fast, handle turns, and fuel economy is good. So far no mechanical or body work, other rhan normal service. It has 145,000 miles and still runs strong and is a real tight clean car without the usual F body rattles and squeaks. Would highly reccomend to anyone.

Love my Bird

Kelly, 05/26/2009
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I bought my GTA when it was less than a year old and been in love with it ever since. I had an 86 Firebird that I liked but it is no comparison to this baby. The V-8 engine is a must in a car like this as well as the manual transmission, no automatic here. My bird has been neglected for the last couple of years but is not in the process of coming back from the ashes to his former magnificence.

Cant be that with a bat.......

Poorboy8, 10/02/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

So far this has been the best vehicle I've owned (91 GTA). It has some of the best performance as well as great gas mileage. With some minor modifications you can have this car out performing 70% to 80% of the cars on the road today!

Can't Complain

regal15m, 05/15/2008
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I really can't complain about the TA GTA. I got a great car for the price I paid for it.($250) It has awesome handling for a car with the power plant it has under the hood.(5.0 TPI) You stomp the gas, you are gonna go. The only really big complaint I have with it is that it doesn't handle too well on rain slicked roads.

