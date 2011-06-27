Used 1991 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am GTA Consumer Reviews

All Out Performance Olen , 05/23/2003 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This car can go fast, handle turns, and fuel economy is good. So far no mechanical or body work, other rhan normal service. It has 145,000 miles and still runs strong and is a real tight clean car without the usual F body rattles and squeaks. Would highly reccomend to anyone. Report Abuse

Love my Bird Kelly , 05/26/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought my GTA when it was less than a year old and been in love with it ever since. I had an 86 Firebird that I liked but it is no comparison to this baby. The V-8 engine is a must in a car like this as well as the manual transmission, no automatic here. My bird has been neglected for the last couple of years but is not in the process of coming back from the ashes to his former magnificence.

Cant be that with a bat....... Poorboy8 , 10/02/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful So far this has been the best vehicle I've owned (91 GTA). It has some of the best performance as well as great gas mileage. With some minor modifications you can have this car out performing 70% to 80% of the cars on the road today!