Used 1991 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am GTA Consumer Reviews
All Out Performance
This car can go fast, handle turns, and fuel economy is good. So far no mechanical or body work, other rhan normal service. It has 145,000 miles and still runs strong and is a real tight clean car without the usual F body rattles and squeaks. Would highly reccomend to anyone.
Love my Bird
I bought my GTA when it was less than a year old and been in love with it ever since. I had an 86 Firebird that I liked but it is no comparison to this baby. The V-8 engine is a must in a car like this as well as the manual transmission, no automatic here. My bird has been neglected for the last couple of years but is not in the process of coming back from the ashes to his former magnificence.
Cant be that with a bat.......
So far this has been the best vehicle I've owned (91 GTA). It has some of the best performance as well as great gas mileage. With some minor modifications you can have this car out performing 70% to 80% of the cars on the road today!
Can't Complain
I really can't complain about the TA GTA. I got a great car for the price I paid for it.($250) It has awesome handling for a car with the power plant it has under the hood.(5.0 TPI) You stomp the gas, you are gonna go. The only really big complaint I have with it is that it doesn't handle too well on rain slicked roads.
Sponsored cars related to the Firebird
Related Used 1991 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am GTA info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner