Used 1990 Pontiac Firebird Hatchback Consumer Reviews

4.7
12 reviews
I've got wings

lit80, 03/26/2003
It is a vary sexy car especially when you look underneath her hood. Where's the sun?

Firebirds

86firebird305, 10/26/2007
I love my Firebird. It's awesome looking. It's fun to drive and it's a muscle car. It's got a 305 and is quick! It's awesome.

Love my sexy car!

Stephanie, 03/20/2009
This car is not only sexy and fun to drive, but screams off the line. I have the V8 and can smoke most newer cars out there. Love the T-Tops in the summer time, def a head turner.

Major Bang for the Buck!!! I LOVED IT!!!

JTV, 11/06/2009
I have had the pleasure of owning several versions of GM's popular Firebird/Camaro platforms. All from 1985 thru 1990. I loved each one in there own right, but the one I really do miss is my white 1990 Pontiac Firebird Formula 5.7 liter. It was fully loaded with every option in the book.power windows,power locks,cruise control,power hatch release,anti lock brakes,climate control, T-Tops, TPI 5.7 liter engine, 700R4 transmission, disc brakes, and posi rear. It was a great daily driver with awesome reliability and power. I could work on it in my driveway with basic tools and a general maintanence manual from your local auto parts store. It was a perfect mix of power and comfort for daily use.

Firebird has me aflame

bdw9714, 08/29/2002
I bought it used, with about 120000 miles on it. Have had to invest in repair, as it was sitting for a year. Now I drive it as my daily car, and I am in love with it. Responds well to mods as well. I wish I had bough a v8, but the v6 will do just fine until that time comes.

