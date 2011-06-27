Used 1990 Pontiac Firebird Hatchback Consumer Reviews
I've got wings
It is a vary sexy car especially when you look underneath her hood. Where's the sun?
Firebirds
I love my Firebird. It's awesome looking. It's fun to drive and it's a muscle car. It's got a 305 and is quick! It's awesome.
Love my sexy car!
This car is not only sexy and fun to drive, but screams off the line. I have the V8 and can smoke most newer cars out there. Love the T-Tops in the summer time, def a head turner.
Major Bang for the Buck!!! I LOVED IT!!!
I have had the pleasure of owning several versions of GM's popular Firebird/Camaro platforms. All from 1985 thru 1990. I loved each one in there own right, but the one I really do miss is my white 1990 Pontiac Firebird Formula 5.7 liter. It was fully loaded with every option in the book.power windows,power locks,cruise control,power hatch release,anti lock brakes,climate control, T-Tops, TPI 5.7 liter engine, 700R4 transmission, disc brakes, and posi rear. It was a great daily driver with awesome reliability and power. I could work on it in my driveway with basic tools and a general maintanence manual from your local auto parts store. It was a perfect mix of power and comfort for daily use.
Firebird has me aflame
I bought it used, with about 120000 miles on it. Have had to invest in repair, as it was sitting for a year. Now I drive it as my daily car, and I am in love with it. Responds well to mods as well. I wish I had bough a v8, but the v6 will do just fine until that time comes.
