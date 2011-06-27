Used 1990 Pontiac Firebird Hatchback Consumer Reviews

I've got wings lit80 , 03/26/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful It is a vary sexy car especially when you look underneath her hood. Where's the sun? Report Abuse

Firebirds 86firebird305 , 10/26/2007 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I love my Firebird. It's awesome looking. It's fun to drive and it's a muscle car. It's got a 305 and is quick! It's awesome. Report Abuse

Love my sexy car! Stephanie , 03/20/2009 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This car is not only sexy and fun to drive, but screams off the line. I have the V8 and can smoke most newer cars out there. Love the T-Tops in the summer time, def a head turner. Report Abuse

Major Bang for the Buck!!! I LOVED IT!!! JTV , 11/06/2009 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I have had the pleasure of owning several versions of GM's popular Firebird/Camaro platforms. All from 1985 thru 1990. I loved each one in there own right, but the one I really do miss is my white 1990 Pontiac Firebird Formula 5.7 liter. It was fully loaded with every option in the book.power windows,power locks,cruise control,power hatch release,anti lock brakes,climate control, T-Tops, TPI 5.7 liter engine, 700R4 transmission, disc brakes, and posi rear. It was a great daily driver with awesome reliability and power. I could work on it in my driveway with basic tools and a general maintanence manual from your local auto parts store. It was a perfect mix of power and comfort for daily use. Report Abuse