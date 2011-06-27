Used 2003 Pontiac Bonneville Sedan Consumer Reviews
2003 Bonneville with 160,000 miles
I am 18 years old and this was my first car. I bought the car two years ago with 130,000 and it ran great. I still have the car and it's still going strong with 168,000 miles. The only thing i have had to do with it is scheduled maintenance (oil changes, balancing tires, etc). Fuel economy is great for a 6 cylinder. It has a very smooth ride, and i like the comfortable leather seats. It also rides quite well at 120 mph. One of the only things i do not like about this car is that it is quite heavy, and does not stop as quickly as many other cars I have driven.
Best Ride I've Had
Wish I could buy another car new just exactly like mine. 281,000 miles. Only major repair has been replacing intake and valve cover gaskets.... Knock on wood....Shooting for 350K with no major repairs...
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
My BONNEVILLE
This is a very exciting and responsive automobile to drive and own, not only is it fun to drive it has class. You folks do not rate it high enough on your car ratings. This car is as good or better than the forign imports and you can take that to the bank. I will put my Bonneville against any of them. The Mercedes and Lexus's don't have anything over this car. This car will eat them up for breakfast. I know I have done it. I work for Daimeler Chrystler and they don't make a ride this good.
Great car!
I bought a 2003 bonneville when it was 8 years old with 86,000 miles and it was in perfect condition! Besides routine things, I never had work done on it. It got great gas mileage on the highway and was a smooth comfortable ride. I recently totaled it when we got a snow storm but I walked away completely fine! It still drove and the engine sounded fine but a lot of body damage was done. I'm looking into getting another bonnelville. Great cars! Very roomy (especially the trunk) and looks sharp too. I would definitely recommend this car for anyone especially for a family car.
IT`S AWESOME!!
Did lots of research on this car and reviewed this site alot. This car is AWESOME! It is stylish inside and out, inside dash is unreal, lots of fun gadgets and cool dashboard at night. The ride of my SSEi is like `floating` on air. Best car I have ever owned. Lots of fun to drive. Even let my wife drive it sometimes!
Sponsored cars related to the Bonneville
Related Used 2003 Pontiac Bonneville Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner