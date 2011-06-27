Used 1996 Pontiac Bonneville Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 1996 Bonneville
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG182121
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/24 mpg17/27 mpg17/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)270.0/432.0 mi.306.0/486.0 mi.306.0/486.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.18.0 gal.18.0 gal.
Combined MPG182121
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque280 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm230 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm230 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l3.8 l3.8 l
Horsepower240 hp @ 5200 rpm205 hp @ 5200 rpm205 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle40.5 ft.40.5 ft.40.5 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.39.2 in.39.2 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.42.6 in.42.6 in.
Front hip room57.2 in.57.2 in.57.2 in.
Front shoulder room59.8 in.59.8 in.59.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.3 in.38.3 in.38.3 in.
Rear hip Room57.1 in.57.1 in.57.1 in.
Rear leg room38.0 in.38.0 in.38.0 in.
Rear shoulder room59.4 in.59.4 in.59.4 in.
Measurements
Length202.3 in.201.2 in.201.2 in.
Curb weight3691 lbs.3446 lbs.3446 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.0 cu.ft.18.0 cu.ft.18.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.3 in.5.3 in.5.3 in.
Height55.7 in.55.7 in.55.7 in.
Wheel base110.8 in.110.8 in.110.8 in.
Width74.5 in.74.5 in.74.5 in.
Maximum towing capacityno1000 lbs.1000 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Green Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright White
  • Medium Dark Teal Metallic
  • Silver Taupe Metallic
  • Black
  • Silver Taupe Metallic
  • Medium Dark Teal Metallic
  • Silver Teal Metallic
  • Dark Green Metallic
  • Medium Jade Gray Metallic
  • Gray Green Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Medium Red Metallic
  • Dark Green Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright White
  • Medium Dark Teal Metallic
  • Silver Taupe Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
