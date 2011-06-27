  1. Home
Used 1995 Pontiac Bonneville Features & Specs

More about the 1995 Bonneville
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG181820
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg15/23 mpg17/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)270.0/414.0 mi.270.0/414.0 mi.306.0/468.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.18.0 gal.18.0 gal.
Combined MPG181820
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque275 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm275 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm230 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l3.8 l3.8 l
Horsepower225 hp @ 5000 rpm225 hp @ 5000 rpm205 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.40.5 ft.40.5 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.39.2 in.39.2 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.42.6 in.42.6 in.
Front hip room57.2 in.57.2 in.57.2 in.
Front shoulder room59.8 in.59.8 in.59.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.3 in.38.3 in.38.3 in.
Rear hip Room57.1 in.57.1 in.57.1 in.
Rear leg room38.0 in.38.0 in.38.0 in.
Rear shoulder room59.4 in.59.4 in.59.4 in.
Measurements
Length199.5 in.201.1 in.201.1 in.
Curb weight3446 lbs.3691 lbs.3587 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.0 cu.ft.18.0 cu.ft.18.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.3 in.5.3 in.5.3 in.
Height55.7 in.55.7 in.55.7 in.
Wheel base110.8 in.110.8 in.110.8 in.
Width74.5 in.74.5 in.74.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Red Metallic
  • Dark Green Metallic
  • Dark Jade Gray Metallic
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Medium Blue Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright Red
  • Gray Purple Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Bright White
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Green Metallic
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Black
  • Dark Green Metallic
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Bright White
