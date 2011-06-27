Used 1994 Pontiac Bonneville Sedan Consumer Reviews
Feels great!
Just bought it a few weeks ago, but I bought it with 72000 miles in 2002, and have no problems with noise, its has great get up and go, and the stereo system is good too, but I'm looking forward to a CD player. A great car, and plenty of room!
Great car
We bought this car about 5 years ago with 60,000 miles on it. A little old lady drove it before me. I don't know how many miles are on it as is has stopped at 108,000 and has been stopped for awhile. I have replaced the master cylinder and fuel pump. Currently the starter is going out but haven't replaced it cause it hasn't completely quit yet. I love this car. It is a family car and yet sporty. I look at all the other cars on the road and they all just blend in together. I know this car will last a long time but i wish forever.
Bonnevilles for life
I have own three Bonneville's and I'm only 22. Two 94 SE's and one 2003 SLE 94's have 182000 and 149000 on them and still running strong. 2003 has 124000 and is running flawlessly! Never anything but regular maintenance done to any of them owned the 94's for 4 and 2 years and the 03 for 2. If you change oil they'll last forever. People complain about their cars not being very good, it all depends on the previous owners and how they took care of them and drove them. If they drove the hell out of them then they wont be as reliable as cars that were taken care of. I'd never own anything but a Bonneville.
Great Bonneville
Bought car for my wife, as we both like them. Very reliable, had to replace alternator and EGR valve. Outstanding gas mileage, 30 mpg regularly on road. Currently looking for another, and I will drive this one. Transmission is mushy, like GM products of the 70's, but doesn't bother me.
What a nice surprise!
Was given this car after my trusty Toyota died at 230K. Hated it at first: V6, clunky looking, not much style. But it has performed well past my expectations. Like others, I replaced an alternator, starter and fuel pump. (And tires!) But that's been all, and now it's just regular oil changes. Gas mileage not great, about 20 mpg but better on straight highway. I will miss this car when it's gone, and I won't be able to get another one now that Pontiac will be phased out.
