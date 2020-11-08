Used 1994 Pontiac Bonneville for Sale Near Me

Your Choice Auto Sales of Posen - Posen / Illinois

This 2002 Pontiac Bonneville 4dr 4dr Sedan SSEi features a 3.8L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Gray with a Gray interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Body Side Moldings, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Heads Up Display, OnStar, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Neil Bianco at 708-769-7305 or neil@trexmarketing.com for more information. -

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 5 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2002 Pontiac Bonneville SSEi with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heads up display, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G2HZ541024188821

Stock: YC-188821

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-21-2020