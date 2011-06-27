Used 1991 Pontiac Bonneville Sedan Consumer Reviews
never get rid of this car
I owned this car for 22 years. My kids learned to drive and took their drivers test with it. A wonderful car in handling, smooth ride and quiet interior.
love the bonnie
Great car, got it free from my parents who purchased a new car. Love it all around and it's saving me about 400 dollars a month that I was paying on leasing a 03 Toyota 4Runner. Wouldn't trade it for the world
Why Did They Stop Makin' Bonnies???
I've had this car for a year. Taken it to Georgia three times. No major problems besides regular work. This thing can roll! I treat my car good, I take care of it, but I believe an engine was made to be driven, not coddled. Bonnie never lets me down she's down for what ever. For an old car it handles well- accelerates well. It's a poor mans sports car.
a Champion that never let me down
I bought this car for $1800 cash in a hurry because I needed something quick at the time. Never dreamed it would still be running. The car saved my life once in a highway situation where many cars would've gone out of control---it held the road. Never had a breakdown or ever had to call AAA. Most reliable car. Got 24 mpg burning 100% gasoline. Normal maintenance is all I ever spent on it. Great car! Taking off from a red light was always out front without even trying. Solid, holds the road. A champion.
pontiac 300000 miles
I BOUGHT THE CAR FOR $3500 DOLLARS IN 1997.THE CAR IS A TANK THAT GET 27 mpg.IT STILL HAS THE SAME BRAKE SHOES ON IT FROM FACTORY.NO TROUBLES GREAT CAR
