Used 1991 Pontiac Bonneville Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 1991 Bonneville
5(25%)4(75%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.3
8 reviews
List Price Estimate
$782 - $1,821
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

never get rid of this car

love that Bonneville, 08/01/2017
LE 4dr Sedan
I owned this car for 22 years. My kids learned to drive and took their drivers test with it. A wonderful car in handling, smooth ride and quiet interior.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
love the bonnie

Brett, 08/30/2008
Great car, got it free from my parents who purchased a new car. Love it all around and it's saving me about 400 dollars a month that I was paying on leasing a 03 Toyota 4Runner. Wouldn't trade it for the world

Why Did They Stop Makin' Bonnies???

Jonathan, 11/30/2009
I've had this car for a year. Taken it to Georgia three times. No major problems besides regular work. This thing can roll! I treat my car good, I take care of it, but I believe an engine was made to be driven, not coddled. Bonnie never lets me down she's down for what ever. For an old car it handles well- accelerates well. It's a poor mans sports car.

a Champion that never let me down

Ray, 01/29/2010
I bought this car for $1800 cash in a hurry because I needed something quick at the time. Never dreamed it would still be running. The car saved my life once in a highway situation where many cars would've gone out of control---it held the road. Never had a breakdown or ever had to call AAA. Most reliable car. Got 24 mpg burning 100% gasoline. Normal maintenance is all I ever spent on it. Great car! Taking off from a red light was always out front without even trying. Solid, holds the road. A champion.

pontiac 300000 miles

David Vaughn, 04/14/2004
I BOUGHT THE CAR FOR $3500 DOLLARS IN 1997.THE CAR IS A TANK THAT GET 27 mpg.IT STILL HAS THE SAME BRAKE SHOES ON IT FROM FACTORY.NO TROUBLES GREAT CAR

